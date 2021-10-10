Downtown Central Library Programs October 11 – October 17

EVERYONE IS REQUIRED TO WEAR A MASK

Monday, October 11 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM Information Table: Fidelis Care. Near Media Room

10:00 AM – 10:15 AM Checkers Library TV presents “The Reading Road Trip: Full STEAM Ahead” (online: Facebook)

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM Information Table: Jobs at Amazon. Near computers

Tuesday, October 12 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Information Table: Project Hope. Near computers

12:30 PM – 1:00 PM IMAGINE Buffalo Series: Mary Roberts (online: Zoom)

5:30 PM – 6:45 PM Book Talk by Bill Kauffman: The Congressional Journal of Barber B. Conable, Jr. 1968-1984. Ring of Knowledge

Wednesday, October 13 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Lunchtime Learning: Home Internet Setup. TechKnow Lab

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM 2021 Hispanic Innovation and Entrepreneurship Program (online)

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM Information Table: Evergreen Health Services, PrEP outreach. Near computers

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM Claiming “Radical Asa” Carrington: Connecting to an Ancestor (online: Zoom)

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM Resources for inventors, innovators, and entrepreneurs (online)

Thursday, October 14 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM TechKnow Class: Gmail. TechKnow Lab

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM Grow With Google: Explore Data Analytics Skills & Careers (online: Facebook)

4:00 PM – 5:30 PM B&ECPL Board of Trustees Executive Committee Meeting. Board Room & Zoom

4:00 PM – 6:45 PM Information Table: Buffalo Collegiate Charter School. Near Media Room

Friday, October 15 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM Bilingual Storytime with Ms. Lucylle = Hora de cuentos bilingüe con la Sra. Lucylle (online: Facebook)

Saturday, October 16 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:30 AM – 11:00 AM Community Meeting: Winn Development & Lower West Side Residents. Hosted by Buffalo City Council Member Mitch Nowakowski. Central Meeting Room

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM Sensory Stay ‘n’ Play (ages 3-5 with caregiver). West Room

10:00 AM – 11:30 AM Reader’s Quest Middle School Book Group (online: Zoom)

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM NASA @ Your Library: Fall 2021 Astronomy Day. Throughout Library

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Stitch Circle Knitting, Sewing & Crochet Group. LaunchPad Maker Space

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Brain Sparks: Creative Fuel for the Mind Teen Program. Staff Lounge

3:00 PM – 4:45 PM Buffalo Writers’ Group. Central Meeting Room

Sunday, October 17 Library open 12 noon to 5 p.m.

Watch it Again: IMAGINE Buffalo with Mary Roberts (online: Facebook)

Exhibits & Displays

B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery, 2nd floor

Audubon’s The Viviparous Quadrupeds of North America. Rare Book Room, main floor

E is for Erie County: Celebrating Our Communities. Ring of Knowledge, main floor

Figures of Mystery, Horror & Imagination. Near LaunchPad Maker Space, October 1 – November 15

Celebrating Erie County’s Musical Legacy. Main floor, through December 30 Buffalo Presidential Center. 2nd floor off Collections Gallery, open Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

