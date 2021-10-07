Tootsie publicity photo
Arts & Culture Featured Theater

TOOTSIE coming to Shea’s Oct. 10-16

October 7, 2021
jamiemoses288

Shea’s Performing Arts Center will presnt the hit comedy musical, Tootsie, from October 10th through October 16th! This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of New York actor Michael Dorsey.

Dorsey is a talented perfectionist who is so hard on himself and others that his agent can no longer find work for him. After a soap opera audition goes poorly, Michael reinvents himself as the actress Dorothy Michaels. Dorothy goes to an audition and wins the part.

What was supposed to be a short-lived role turns into a long-term contract, but when Michael falls in love with his castmate Julie, complications develop, as we would expect.

About the author

View All Posts

jamiemoses288

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: