TOOTSIE coming to Shea’s Oct. 10-16

Shea’s Performing Arts Center will presnt the hit comedy musical, Tootsie, from October 10th through October 16th! This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of New York actor Michael Dorsey.

Dorsey is a talented perfectionist who is so hard on himself and others that his agent can no longer find work for him. After a soap opera audition goes poorly, Michael reinvents himself as the actress Dorothy Michaels. Dorothy goes to an audition and wins the part.

What was supposed to be a short-lived role turns into a long-term contract, but when Michael falls in love with his castmate Julie, complications develop, as we would expect.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

