Buffalo Internation Film Festival STARTS TONIGHT!

|LAGUNA AVE
North Park Theatre – 9:30pm
Stars James Markham Hall Jr, Russell Steinberg and Sheridan Ward; Producer and Writer Paul Papadeas; and Producer Alison Barone in attendance.
In this charmingly campy, lo-fi sci-fi comedy, a disaffected former musician is drawn into the mysterious and sinister world of his downstairs neighbor.
|Bar Della Citta – 7-9PM
7PM-9PM on Thursday at Bar Della Citta – just a short stroll away from the North Park Theatre, our main festival venue.Come pick up your Bison Pass and kick-off the 2021 festival with cocktails and conversation before the evening’s film offering at our annual Night Zero gathering.Bison Pass holders will be provided with appetizers and an open bar (well/wine/drafts). There is a cash bar and food for sale for all other attendees, and Bison Passes will be available for sale at the party.
|Hit “Play” on BIFF’s Virtual Cinema
On view now until October 14!
|Anita Chitaya has a gift; she can help bring abundant food from dead soil, she can inspire the stubborn men in her village to fight for gender equality, and she can end child hunger in her community. Now, to save her home from extreme weather, she faces her greatest challenge: persuading Americans that climate change is real. Traveling from Malawi to the US, from America’s heartland to the halls of power, to grass roots spaces, Anita and the people she meets explore how we can “live more simply so that others can simply live.”
|In the midst of a global uprising against police violence and systemic racism, No Visible Trauma examines the deeply troubled Calgary Police Service; exposing the devastating, far reaching, and deadly consequences of the department’s culture and practices.Screening with:Hello SunshineRoz Pichardo is working to heal her neighbors in Philadelphia’s Kensington area, a neighborhood hit hard by crime and the opioid crisis. After being thrown off a bridge by an abusive ex-boyfriend, the unsolved murder of her brother, and the suicide of her identical twin sister, she’s able to channel her trauma into service by helping the often-forgotten people of North Philadelphia.
|A series of shorts making sense of the last year.
Featuring:
Time Time Ki Baat (A Matter Of Time)
Chokablok
Disappearing Pathways
Lilies
What If?
Ships in the Night
Tornado Lake
Faith*
*due to a premiere requirement Faith will not screen in this program until on Sunday.
|Films about live changing moments.
Featuring:
Snorrie (Mustachio)
Moço
Feeling Through
Between the Headphones
Frankie
Rottweiler
Lion on the Mat
|A small glimpse at a bigger picture.
Featuring:
Militz!
Hudson Falls
Cary in Retorgrade
Appetite
|Two families search for their loved ones who went missing in the vast ranch lands of Brooks County, Texas, the site of more migrant deaths than anywhere else in the country. On their journey, they meet vigilante ranchers, humanitarian activists, Border Patrol search and rescue teams, and others locked in a microcosmic version of the national immigration debate.
|A young, indie filmmaker is given the chance of a lifetime to make his feature film debut in this hilarious, reflexive comedy.
|The ordinary life of Tomasz Komenda is turned upside down when he is wrongly accused of brutal murder and sentenced to 25 years in prison in this thriller inspired by a true story.
|2021 Pricing
BISON PASS
Access for one (1) to all theatrical and virtual screenings!
New for 2021 – reserve your tickets online with no fees!!
$45
TRIPTYCH VIRTUAL
Enjoy the best of the fest with three virtual screenings for $21!
THEATRICAL SCREENINGS
$12
(select matinees are $7)
VIRTUAL SCREENINGS
$9
Please note:
-All virtual screenings are accessible within New York State. See individual films for restrictions.
-Virtual and theatrical screenings are subject to capacity restrictions and may sell out. Pre-orders are encouraged. Bison Pass and Triptych patrons can all reserve tickets right now!
-Most virtual screenings become available to watch on Thursday, October 7th, 12:01am EST, and can be watched until Wednesday October 13th, 11:59pm EST. Once you start watching a film you have 48 hours until the film expires.
|CinemaSafe at BIFF
BIFF’s venues are following the National Association of Theater Owners’ CinemaSafe protocols. Masks will be required at all times at our indoor theatrical venues unless on stage, or on the Red Carpet. Venue capacities will be limited to encourage social distancing. Advanced tickets are recommended.
Capacities at our venues will be limited to encourage social distancing.
Our admission policies are subject to evolve in accordance with CDC, New York State, Erie County and City of Buffalo guidance and mandates.
Add Comment