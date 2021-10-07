Buffalo Internation Film Festival STARTS TONIGHT!

2021 Pricing

BISON PASS

Access for one (1) to all theatrical and virtual screenings!

New for 2021 – reserve your tickets online with no fees!!

$45



TRIPTYCH VIRTUAL

Enjoy the best of the fest with three virtual screenings for $21!



THEATRICAL SCREENINGS

$12

(select matinees are $7)



VIRTUAL SCREENINGS

$9

Please note:

-All virtual screenings are accessible within New York State. See individual films for restrictions.

-Virtual and theatrical screenings are subject to capacity restrictions and may sell out. Pre-orders are encouraged. Bison Pass and Triptych patrons can all reserve tickets right now!

-Most virtual screenings become available to watch on Thursday, October 7th, 12:01am EST, and can be watched until Wednesday October 13th, 11:59pm EST. Once you start watching a film you have 48 hours until the film expires.