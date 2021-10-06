Shaw Festival Theatre announces 2022 Season

More info and tickets Shaw Festival Theatre
FESTIVAL THEATRE
DAMN YANKEES
Words and Music by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross
Book by George Abbott and Douglass Wallop
THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
By Oscar Wilde
THE DOCTOR’S DILEMMA
By Bernard Shaw
ROYAL GEORGE THEATRE
CYRANO DE BERGERAC
By Edmond Rostand
Translated and adapted for the stage by Kate Hennig
GASLIGHT
By Johnna Wright and Patty Jamieson
Based on the play Angel Street by Patrick Hamilton
CHITRA (Lunchtime One-Act)
By Rabindranath Tagore
JUST TO GET MARRIED
By Cicely Hamilton
JACKIE MAXWELL STUDIO THEATRE
THIS IS HOW WE GOT HERE
By Keith Barker
Produced by Native Earth Performing Arts
Presented by the Shaw Festival
TOO TRUE TO BE GOOD
By Bernard Shaw
EVERYBODY
By Branden Jacobs-Jenkins
AUGUST WILSON’S
GEM OF THE OCEAN
OUTDOORS @ THE SHAW
FAIRGROUND & SHAWGROUND
OUTDOOR CONCERTS & EVENTS
A SHORT HISTORY OF NIAGARA
Created by Alexandra Montagnese and Mike Petersen
Commissioned and presented by the Shaw Festival
in partnership with Parks Canada
HOLIDAY SEASON
A CHRISTMAS CAROL
By Charles Dickens
Adapted and originally directed by Tim Carroll
IRVING BERLIN’S
WHITE CHRISTMAS
Based Upon the Paramount Pictures Film
Music and lyrics by Irving Berlin
Book by David Ives and Paul Blake
Add Comment