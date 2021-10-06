Shaw Festival Theatre announces 2022 Season

More info and tickets Shaw Festival Theatre

FESTIVAL THEATRE

DAMN YANKEES

Words and Music by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross

Book by George Abbott and Douglass Wallop

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

By Oscar Wilde

THE DOCTOR’S DILEMMA

By Bernard Shaw

ROYAL GEORGE THEATRE

CYRANO DE BERGERAC

By Edmond Rostand

Translated and adapted for the stage by Kate Hennig

GASLIGHT

By Johnna Wright and Patty Jamieson

Based on the play Angel Street by Patrick Hamilton

CHITRA (Lunchtime One-Act)

By Rabindranath Tagore

JUST TO GET MARRIED

By Cicely Hamilton

JACKIE MAXWELL STUDIO THEATRE

THIS IS HOW WE GOT HERE

By Keith Barker

Produced by Native Earth Performing Arts

Presented by the Shaw Festival

TOO TRUE TO BE GOOD

By Bernard Shaw

EVERYBODY

By Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

AUGUST WILSON’S

GEM OF THE OCEAN

OUTDOORS @ THE SHAW

FAIRGROUND & SHAWGROUND

OUTDOOR CONCERTS & EVENTS

A SHORT HISTORY OF NIAGARA

Created by Alexandra Montagnese and Mike Petersen

Commissioned and presented by the Shaw Festival

in partnership with Parks Canada

HOLIDAY SEASON

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

By Charles Dickens

Adapted and originally directed by Tim Carroll

IRVING BERLIN’S

WHITE CHRISTMAS

Based Upon the Paramount Pictures Film

Music and lyrics by Irving Berlin

Book by David Ives and Paul Blake

