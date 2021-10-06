Arts & Culture Events Featured Theater

Shaw Festival Theatre announces 2022 Season

October 6, 2021
jamiemoses288

More info and tickets Shaw Festival Theatre

FESTIVAL THEATRE

DAMN YANKEES
Words and Music by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross
Book by George Abbott and Douglass Wallop

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
By Oscar Wilde

THE DOCTOR’S DILEMMA
By Bernard Shaw

ROYAL GEORGE THEATRE

CYRANO DE BERGERAC
By Edmond Rostand
Translated and adapted for the stage by Kate Hennig

GASLIGHT
By Johnna Wright and Patty Jamieson
Based on the play Angel Street by Patrick Hamilton

CHITRA (Lunchtime One-Act)
By Rabindranath Tagore

JUST TO GET MARRIED
By Cicely Hamilton

JACKIE MAXWELL STUDIO THEATRE

THIS IS HOW WE GOT HERE
By Keith Barker
Produced by Native Earth Performing Arts
Presented by the Shaw Festival

TOO TRUE TO BE GOOD
By Bernard Shaw

EVERYBODY
By Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

AUGUST WILSON’S
GEM OF THE OCEAN

OUTDOORS @ THE SHAW

FAIRGROUND & SHAWGROUND

OUTDOOR CONCERTS & EVENTS

A SHORT HISTORY OF NIAGARA
Created by Alexandra Montagnese and Mike Petersen
Commissioned and presented by the Shaw Festival
in partnership with Parks Canada

HOLIDAY SEASON

A CHRISTMAS CAROL
By Charles Dickens
Adapted and originally directed by Tim Carroll

IRVING BERLIN’S
WHITE CHRISTMAS
Based Upon the Paramount Pictures Film
Music and lyrics by Irving Berlin
Book by David Ives and Paul Blake

About the author

View All Posts

jamiemoses288

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: