ASI announces CALLS FOR WORK

CDC: Engaging the Arts to Build Vaccine Confidence. Deadline: October 14
Rochester Contemporary Art Center: Public Art Opportunity. Deadline: October 31
Roycrofters-at-Large: 45th Annual Roycroft Winter Festival. Deadline: November 1
Americans for the Arts: National Arts and Humanities Month Show Your Art
Arts Services Inc (ASI): #ShowUsYourArt (all disciplines)
Buffalo Latino Village: Call for work by Puerto Rican/Latino Artists (visual art)
Carnegie Art Center: Exhibition Proposals
Wild Roof Journal (visual art, writing, hybrid forms).
Add Comment