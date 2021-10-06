ASI announces CALLS FOR WORK

CDC: Engaging the Arts to Build Vaccine Confidence. Deadline: October 14

Rochester Contemporary Art Center: Public Art Opportunity. Deadline: October 31

Roycrofters-at-Large: 45th Annual Roycroft Winter Festival. Deadline: November 1

Americans for the Arts: National Arts and Humanities Month Show Your Art

Arts Services Inc (ASI): #ShowUsYourArt (all disciplines)

Buffalo Latino Village: Call for work by Puerto Rican/Latino Artists (visual art)

Carnegie Art Center: Exhibition Proposals

Wild Roof Journal (visual art, writing, hybrid forms).

