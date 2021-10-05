NEW CONCERT: Pinegrove at Town Ballroom Wed. Oct. 13

Pinegrove’s combination of country, emo, and indie rock has garnered praise from the likes of NPR, Pitchfork, Consequence of Sound, and more.

The band’s latest offering, “Orange,” a waning waltz about the climate crisis, was inspired by photos of the dark orange sky that were shared across social media during the fires in the Pacific Northwest last summer.

Earlier this year, Pinegrove released their short film and accompanying soundtrack,Amperland,NY. A scripted movie adapted from a short story by Hall, and directed byKenna Hynes.Amperland, NYwas shot in the group’s former headquarters—a house in the Hudson Valleyvillage of Kinderhook, N.Y.Under The Radardescribed the project as “(holding) the magic ofreturning to one’s childhood home to find it cleared away but with the warm echoes of whatoccurred there and with certain landmarks immemorial.”

