Downtown Central Library Programs October 4 – October 10

Monday, October 4 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM Info Table: WNYIL Mental Health Peer Connection. Near computers

8:30 AM – 4:00 PM The Service Collaborative of WNY: EOC Meeting. Central Meeting Room

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM Info Table: Fidelis Care. Near Media Room

10:00 AM – 10:15 AM Checkers Library TV presents “The Reading Road Trip: Full STEAM Ahead” (virtual: Facebook)

Tuesday, October 5 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

8:30 AM – 4:00 PM The Service Collaborative of WNY: EOC Meeting. Central Meeting Room

9:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room

12:30 PM – 1:00 PM IMAGINE Buffalo Series: Shane Stephenson (virtual: Zoom)

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Info Table: Literacy Buffalo. Near Media Room

Wednesday, October 6 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

8:30 AM – 4:00 PM The Service Collaborative of WNY: EOC Meeting. Central Meeting Room

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM Olympic Ave. Housing Public Hearing. Collections Gallery Conference Room

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM University Express: What is Prediabetes? Ring of Knowledge

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM Finding the Ideal Client for My Small Business (virtual: Zoom)

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Lunchtime Learning: The Cloud. TechKnow Lab

2:00 PM – 2:30 PM Genlightenment Series: Church Publications (virtual: Zoom)

Thursday, October 7 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

8:30 AM – 4:00 PM The Service Collaborative of WNY: EOC Meeting. Central Meeting Room

9:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Info Table: BestSelf Behavioral Health. In front of Launch Pad MakerSpace

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Brain Sparks Teen Program: Creative Fuel for the Mind. Registration required. (virtual: Zoom)

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM Just Buffalo Literary Center Writing Workshop: Writing in Motion with Robin Jordan. Reading Park

Friday, October 8 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM TechKnow Class: Computer Basics. TechKnow Lab

Saturday, October 9 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

11:00 AM – 12:30 PM University Express: Palliative Care & Advance Directives. Ring of Knowledge

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Stitch Circle Knitting & Crochet Club. Launch Pad MakerSpace

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM Young Audiences Second Saturday Family Workshop: Possibilities with Puppets. Ring of Knowledge

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Cultivate Cinema at Central: Them! Auditorium

Sunday, October 10 Library open 12 noon to 5 p.m.

Watch it Again: IMAGINE Buffalo with Shane Stephenson (virtual: Facebook)

Exhibits & Displays

B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery, 2nd floor

Audubon’s The Viviparous Quadrupeds of North America. Rare Book Room, main floor

E is for Erie County: Celebrating Our Communities. Ring of Knowledge, main floor

Figures of Mystery, Horror & Imagination. Near LaunchPad Maker Space, October 1-November 15

Celebrating Erie County’s Musical Legacy. Main floor, through December 30 Buffalo Presidential Center. 2nd floor off Collections Gallery, open Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

