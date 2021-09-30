NEW CONCERT: Buffalo Chamber Players perform – MUSIC OF POLAND

The Buffalo Chamber Players will be performing a celebration of chamber music by Polish composers from the Baroque to the contemporary.

The program includes:

Stanis?aw Sylwester Szarzy?ski Trio Sonata in D Major

Maria Szymanowska Serenade for Cello and Piano

Henryk Wieniawski Etudes-Caprices Op. 18 for Two Violins

Gra?yna Bacewicz Trio for Oboe, Violin, and Cello

Krzysztof Penderecki Trio for Violin, Viola, and Cello

Individual tickets are $25, $5 for students with ID. Save 20% with a season subscription for $100. Purchase your tickets online, by mail, or at the door. Streaming subscriptions and tickets can be converted to in-person attendance at any point during the season.

The concert starts at 7:30 PM. Doors open at 7 PM.

Free parking is available in the Asbury Hall parking lot or along Delaware Avenue.

For the safety of our audience, musicians, and staff, masks and proof of full COVID-19 vaccination are required to attend.



www.buffalochamberplayers.org

