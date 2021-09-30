NEW CONCERT: All Time Low – Thurs Oct 21

After Dark and The Edge 103.3 present ALL TIME LOW

with special guests

NOTHING, NOWHERE.

MEET ME @ THE ALTAR

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 21, 2021

6:30pm Doors // 7:30pm Show

16+ admitted w/ I.D., under 16 admitted with parent or guardian / no one under 12

Check townballroom.com for latest COVID-19 Policy

@ TOWN BALLROOM

681 MAIN ST. BUFFALO, NY 14203

$35.00 ADVANCE // $45.00 DAY OF SHOW

Tickets on sale FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1 @ 10:00 A.M.

Buy online at AfterDarkPresents.com, charge by phone @ 716-893-2900, or visit After Dark’s office located at 630 Elmwood Ave. in Buffalo.

Tickets also available at Town Ballroom.

For more info visit www.AfterDarkPresents.com

Due to popular demand, All Time Low has added a second night in Buffalo in addition to their sold out show on October 20th.

