It’s time to end the “killibuster”

September 30, 2021
Dear editor,

My name is Fazil and I am a student in Cheektowaga. The filibuster has long been a controversial item lawmakers have used to kill essential bills in the Senate. In fact, its new name should be the killibuster.

We can’t let far-right liars who pretend to work for the people get their anti-American conspiracies through and undo the hard work and progress made by the hardworking American people. If we unite together, we can stop this madness and bring sanity into our political lives. I wish I had more to say, but I’m out of words, so this is where I will end. Just go out there, and get your lawmakers to vote yes for The Freedom to Vote Act.

Together, we will and can make a big difference.


Sincerely,

Fazil Dawoodani 

