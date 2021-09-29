FINAL WEEK for ALLEYWAY Theatre hit! “White Rabbit Red Rabbit”

WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT

by Nassim Soleimanpour

September 9 – October 2



Anthony Chase – September 9

Alexandria Watts – September 10

Darryl Semira – September 11

Melinda Capeles – September 16

Victoria Pérez – September 17

Todd Benzin – September 18

Peter Horn – September 23

Don Gervasi – September 24

Joyce Stilson – September 25

Charmagne Chi – September 30

Brandon Williamson – October 1

Norman Sham – October 2



WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT asks one actor each night to perform a play they have never seen before. Once they’ve performed it, they can never ever perform it again.



WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT is a theatrical experiment delving into the big topics of freedom, authority, obedience, responsibility, life, death, and everything in between.



Each actor has just one chance. No do-overs. No repeats. No encores.



Can’t decide who to see? Get a Bunny Pass and see 2 or 3 shows and save even more!