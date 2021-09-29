Cast of White Rabbit Red Rabbit, left to right. Brandon Williamson, Victoria Perez, Melinda Capeles, Darryl Simera, Joyce Stilson, Alexandra Watts, Don Gervasi, Anthony Chase, Charmagne Chi, Norm Sham, Todd Benzin, Perer Horn.
Arts & Culture Events Featured Theater

FINAL WEEK for ALLEYWAY Theatre hit! “White Rabbit Red Rabbit”

September 29, 2021
jamiemoses288

THIS WEEKEND!
Thursday: Charmagne Chi
Friday: Brandon Williamson*
Saturday: Norman Sham

The reviews are in for
WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT
continuing tomorrow
at Alleyway Theatre
4 out of 5 Buffaloes! — BUFFALO RISING
“challenge[s] us to think outside the box … tackling big questions of life and death.
Check this one out … in fact, I plan to go again.
Peter Hall
“Superb! Hit a bullseye! Quite wonderful!”
“The fascinating play … straddles the boundary between comedy and drama. Some moments are hilarious, others sad, others thought-provoking. It plays mind games that will startle and excite you.”
WELCOME 716 – Anne Marie Cusella

GET RABBIT TICKETS NOW

WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT
by Nassim Soleimanpour
September 9 – October 2

Anthony Chase – September 9
Alexandria Watts – September 10
Darryl Semira – September 11
Melinda Capeles – September 16
Victoria Pérez – September 17
Todd Benzin – September 18
Peter Horn – September 23
Don Gervasi – September 24
Joyce Stilson – September 25
Charmagne Chi – September 30
Brandon Williamson – October 1
Norman Sham – October 2

WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT asks one actor each night to perform a play they have never seen before. Once they’ve performed it, they can never ever perform it again.

WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT is a theatrical experiment delving into the big topics of freedom, authority, obedience, responsibility, life, death, and everything in between.

Each actor has just one chance. No do-overs. No repeats. No encores.

Can’t decide who to see? Get a Bunny Pass and see 2 or 3 shows and save even more!
GET RABBIT TICKETS NOW

About the author

View All Posts

jamiemoses288

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: