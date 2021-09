Back in February 2020 JBLC completed a total renovation of Just Buffalo’s home at 468 Washington Street and were ready to throw open the doors and invite writers in. Obviously, the dream got delayed a bit, but they are grateful & glad to finally welcome you to the space this fall to write, be creative, and be together.

UPCOMING WRITING WORKSHOPS FOR ADULTS

UPCOMING WRITING WORKSHOPS FOR YOUTH

