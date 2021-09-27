Downtown Central Library Programs Sept 27 – October 3

EVERYONE IS REQUIRED TO WEAR A MASK

Monday, September 27 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM Information Table: Fidelis Care (on-site: near Media Room)

10:00 AM – 10:15 AM Checkers Library TV presents “The Reading Road Trip: Full STEAM Ahead” (online: Facebook)

Tuesday, September 28 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group (on-site: Collections Gallery Conference Room)

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Information Table: Voter Registration (on-site: café area)

12:30 PM – 1:00 PM IMAGINE Buffalo Series: Margaret Wooster (online: Zoom)

3:30 PM – 4:00 PM Easy Erie County Places: Canalside Buffalo, Asian Food & Culture Festival (online: Facebook)

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM TechKnow Class: Internet Basics (on-site: TechKnow Lab)

Wednesday, September 29 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Lunchtime Learning: Phone Videos (on-site: TechKnow Lab)

Thursday, September 30 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group (on-site: Collections Gallery Conference Room)

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM Grow With Google: Learn Job-Ready Skills with a Google Career Certificate (online: Facebook)

3:30 PM – 6:30 PM Erie County Dept. of Social Services Career Fair (on-site: main floor & West Room)

4:30 PM – 6:00 PM Just Buffalo Literary Center Writing Workshop: Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us with Zanaya Hussain (on-site: Reading Park)

4:30 PM – 6:30 PM How To Prepare For Your First Small Business Website (on-site: TechKnow Lab)

5:30 PM – 7:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group Graduation Ceremony (on-site: Collections Gallery Conference Room)

Friday, October 1 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

3:30 PM – 5:00 PM Teen Advisory Group (virtual: Zoom)

Saturday, October 2 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM EPIC’s Annual Buffalo Baby & Toddler Expo (on-site: throughout library)

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Stitch Circle: Knitting & Crotchet Club (on-site: LaunchPad Maker Space)

1:30 PM – 3:00 PM Teen Anime/Manga Club (on-site: West Room)

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Brain Sparks: Creative Fuel for the Mind (on-site: Staff lounge)

Sunday, October 3 Library open 12 noon to 5 p.m.

Watch it Again: IMAGINE Buffalo, Margaret Wooster (online: Facebook)

Exhibits & Displays

B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery, 2nd floor

Audubon’s The Viviparous Quadrupeds of North America. Rare Book Room, main floor

E is for Erie County: Celebrating Our Communities. Ring of Knowledge, main floor

September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World. Whisper Space, through September 30

Hispanic Heritage Month Exhibit. Behind Ring of Knowledge, through September 30

Figures of Mystery, Horror & Imagination. Near LaunchPad Maker Space, October 1 – November 15

Celebrating Erie County’s Musical Legacy. Main floor, through December 30 Buffalo Presidential Center. 2nd floor off Collections Gallery, open Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

