Downtown Central Library Programs Sept 27 – October 3

EVERYONE IS REQUIRED TO WEAR A MASK
Monday, September 27 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
9:00 AM – 12:00 PM Information Table: Fidelis Care (on-site: near Media Room)
10:00 AM – 10:15 AM Checkers Library TV presents “The Reading Road Trip: Full STEAM Ahead” (online: Facebook)
Tuesday, September 28 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
9:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group (on-site: Collections Gallery Conference Room)
11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Information Table: Voter Registration (on-site: café area)
12:30 PM – 1:00 PM IMAGINE Buffalo Series: Margaret Wooster (online: Zoom)
3:30 PM – 4:00 PM Easy Erie County Places: Canalside Buffalo, Asian Food & Culture Festival (online: Facebook)
4:00 PM – 6:00 PM TechKnow Class: Internet Basics (on-site: TechKnow Lab)
Wednesday, September 29 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Lunchtime Learning: Phone Videos (on-site: TechKnow Lab)
Thursday, September 30 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
9:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group (on-site: Collections Gallery Conference Room)
3:00 PM – 4:00 PM Grow With Google: Learn Job-Ready Skills with a Google Career Certificate (online: Facebook)
3:30 PM – 6:30 PM Erie County Dept. of Social Services Career Fair (on-site: main floor & West Room)
4:30 PM – 6:00 PM Just Buffalo Literary Center Writing Workshop: Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us with Zanaya Hussain (on-site: Reading Park)
4:30 PM – 6:30 PM How To Prepare For Your First Small Business Website (on-site: TechKnow Lab)
5:30 PM – 7:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group Graduation Ceremony (on-site: Collections Gallery Conference Room)
Friday, October 1 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
3:30 PM – 5:00 PM Teen Advisory Group (virtual: Zoom)
Saturday, October 2 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
10:00 AM – 4:00 PM EPIC’s Annual Buffalo Baby & Toddler Expo (on-site: throughout library)
12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Stitch Circle: Knitting & Crotchet Club (on-site: LaunchPad Maker Space)
1:30 PM – 3:00 PM Teen Anime/Manga Club (on-site: West Room)
2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Brain Sparks: Creative Fuel for the Mind (on-site: Staff lounge)
Sunday, October 3 Library open 12 noon to 5 p.m.
Watch it Again: IMAGINE Buffalo, Margaret Wooster (online: Facebook)
Exhibits & Displays
B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery, 2nd floor
Audubon’s The Viviparous Quadrupeds of North America. Rare Book Room, main floor
E is for Erie County: Celebrating Our Communities. Ring of Knowledge, main floor
September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World. Whisper Space, through September 30
Hispanic Heritage Month Exhibit. Behind Ring of Knowledge, through September 30
Figures of Mystery, Horror & Imagination. Near LaunchPad Maker Space, October 1 – November 15
Celebrating Erie County’s Musical Legacy. Main floor, through December 30 Buffalo Presidential Center. 2nd floor off Collections Gallery, open Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
