NEW MUSIC: Dave Schulz releases “YOU GET WHAT YOU GIVE” video with his Allstar friends

Dave Schulz – known for his work with a seemingly endless array of artists – has enlisted an ensemble of masterful musicians for a remake of New Radicals’ unforgettable 1998 pop smash, “You Get What You Give.”

Featuring Robby Takac (Goo Goo Dolls), Cherie Currie (the Runaways), Bumblefoot (Guns N’ Roses), Angelo Moore (Fishbone), Prairie Prince (XTC, Todd Rundgren, The Tubes), Paulie Z (Sweet), Mitch Perry (Cher, Edgar Winter), Teddy Zig-Zag (The Boxmasters), Joe Sumner (Fiction Plane, son of Sting), and Jennifer Cella and Georgia Napolitano (Trans-Siberian Orchestra).

“In addition to Robby [Takac] whom I’ve known most of my life having grown up in Buffalo and of course from touring with the Goo Goo Dolls, I specifically chose members of different bands that spanned a wide array of styles and decades to contribute to this project,” said Schulz.

