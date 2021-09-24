Blessed Sacrament on Delaware Ave. Presents “Church on Fire”

Blessed Sacrament Church, located at 1029 Delaware Avenue in the Elmwood Village is returning to the scene with the re-announcement of the previously planned 2020 lecture series known as “Church on Fire: Stay With Us!” featuring an expanded format of lectures, concerts, events and services that will provide ten months of programming, appealing to a variety of ages, genders, ethnicities, and spiritualities.



The parish is opening its doors to all: long-time parishioners, new parishioners, curious non-parishioners, and community friends and neighbors. Through parallels made between the literal burning of the Cathedral Notre Dame de Paris in April of 2019 and the metaphorical burning of the Catholic Church amidst sexual abuse scandals since the crisis’ beginning in 2002, event organizers hope that this event will emphasize the Church’s duty of running into the fire as opposed to standing aside as mindless bystanders. In recognizing their responsibility to those who have suffered through this crisis, and giving their community a place to speak their thoughts, Blessed Sacrament Church began this series pre-pandemic but were forced to cancel the entirety of this event just two weeks in.



After over a year, the Church is finally ready to re-kick off this event!Throughout the following months, the lecture series will feature five speakers concluding with Nobel Peace Prize Nominee, Sr. Helen Prejean on May 9 (location TBD). Sr. Helen wrote the book Dead Man Walking for which she received the Pulitzer Prize. The book was later made into a film and was nominated for several Oscars. Susan Sarandon won Best Actress for her portrayal of Prejean. Known world-wide for her advocacy for the abolition of the death penalty, Sr. Helen will talk about her newest book, her memoir, River of Fire: My Spiritual Journey.In concurrence with the lecture series, there will also be a concert series that is seeking to provide faith encouraging performances which will begin December 12th featuring Frank Scinta and Friends for the Advent Candlelight Recital.The full schedule of lectures and concerts is listed below.



The Catherine M. and Paul W. Beltz Lecture SeriesThe Laity and Vatican II: “Go Forth and Announce the Gospel of the Lord”

Eileen T. Warner, Director of Parish Engagement and Member Renewal Team

Member: Diocese of Buffalo. Deacon William J. Hynes, Deacon for Blessed Sacrament Church

Sunday, September 26: 11:30 am – 1:00 pm

Blessed Sacrament ChurchSt. Francis of Assisi – Then and Today: Rebuild My Church

Rev. Ross Chamberland, O.F.M., Ed.D, Associate VP for Student Affair St. Bonaventure University

Thursday, January 20, 2022: 7:00 p.m.

Blessed Sacrament ChurchSt. Ignatius of Loyola – Then and Today: Ignatian Spirituality

Rev. Thomas Slon, S.J. Rector of the Jesuit Community of Buffalo

Thursday, February 24, 2022: 7:00 p.m.

Blessed Sacrament ChurchWomen in a Wounded Church

Sr. Margaret Carney, O.S.F., STD President Emeritus of St. Bonaventure University

Sunday, March 20, 2022: 3:00 p.m.

Blessed Sacrament ChurchRiver of Fire: My Spiritual Journey

Sr. Helen Prejean, C.S.J. Member of the Congregation of Sisters of St. Joseph, Author and Social Advocate, Nobel Peace Prize nominee

Monday, May 9, 2022: 7:00 p.m.

Location To be Announced The Deborah A. and Louis J. Cercone CONCERT SERIESAdvent Candlelight Recital

Frank Scinta and Friends

Sunday, December 12, 2021: 7:00 pm

Blessed Sacrament ChurchThe Seven Last Words of Christ

Ars Nova Musicians, Chamber Orchestra, Donna Lorenzo, Director

Sunday, April 3, 2022: 3:00 pm

Blessed Sacrament Church



Contemporary Voices : A Benefit Concert for Blessed Sacrament Church

Vocális Chamber Choir, James Burritt, Director

Sunday, June 12, 2022: 4:00 pm

Blessed Sacrament Church

*In addition, the church is also offering a number of education programs, spiritual services and service opportunities. To stay up-to-date, visit their website*