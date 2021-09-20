Standing Rock Activist CHASE IRON EYES to Speak at Niagara Falls Indigenous Peoples Day Celebration

The Atlantis School For Gifted Youngsters will host Niagara Falls’ 1st Annual Indigenous Peoples Day Celebration October 8th-9th featuring internationally renowned Standing Rock Activist Chase Iron Eyes and Lakota Wisdom Keeper Chief Bear Cross of the Ghost Nation. This two-day celebration will consist of three events:

Chase Iron Eyes stood on the front lines of the fight against the Dakota Access pipeline (DAPL). He is an activist Lawyer for the Lakota People’s Law Project, was raised on the Standing Rock Nation and now lives on the Oglala Lakota Nation (Pine Ridge Reservation). Chase co-founded the Last Real Indians media model of frontline reporting in addition to an uncensored critique of the present-day issues to give voice to the voiceless, presence to the unseen and action to prophecy. He is also a spokesperson for the Leonard Peltier freedom campaign as well as the public relations liaison for Julian Bear Runner, the president of the Oglala Sioux Tribe. Chase is married to Dr. Sara Jumping Eagle and they are raising their family in Lakota Treaty lands.

Chief Bear Cross, Wisdom Keeper of the Lakota People, is the Leader of the Ghost Nation who received his war bonnet from Spiritual Leader Leonard Crow Dog. Leonard Crow Dog led the takeover of the town of Wounded Knee on the Pine Ridge Reservation in 1973, known as the Wounded Knee Incident.

