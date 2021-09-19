OPERA MARATHON WEEKEND – Jan 22 & 23: Nickel City Opera Partners with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra

WEEKEND DOUBLE-HEADER See TWO opera productions in ONE DAY or in ONE WEEKEND.

NCO and the BPO are producing and promoting separate opera presentations on the weekend of Saturday, January 22nd, and Sunday, January 23rd, 2022.

NICKEL CITY OPERA pesents RIGOLETTO by G.VERDI

This will be a FULLY STAGED production with SETS, COSTUMES, CHORUS, WORLD CLASS SINGERS and a FULL ORCHESTRA. Conducted by Matt Marco. Directed by Giorgio Lalov. Featuring Eric Fennell as the DUKE.

Get your seats now! Limited seating at the NICHOLS FLICKINGER PERFORMING ARTS CENTER at 1250 Amherst St in Buffalo.

The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra presents THE MAGIC FLUTE by Mozart

THE MAGIC FLUTE will be a SEMI-STAGED CONCERT VERSION of the much loved opera by Mozart. In co-operation with HILLMAN OPERA it will be a delightful journey of mystical proportions at KLEINHANS MUSIC HALL conducted by JoAnn Falletta. Directed by Julie Newell on January 22nd & 23rd in 2022

TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW!

Available at the BPO BOX OFFICE at KLEINHANS orCALL the BPO 716 885 5000

FOR BOTH OPERAS on SATURDAY JAN 22nd click here

FOR BOTH OPERAS OVER BOTH DAYS click here

FOR BOTH OPERAS on SUNDAY JAN 23rd click here

FOR RIGOLETTO ONLY on SATURDAY the 22nd at 2pm click here also call 716 861 3071 for information

FOR RIGOLETTO ONLY on SUNDAY the 23rd at 730pm click here also call 716 861 3071 for information

FOR THE MAGIC FLUTE ONLY on SATURDAY Jan 22 at 730pmclick here

FOR THE MAGIC FLUTE ONLY on SUNDAY Jan 23rd at 230pmclick here

INFORMATION ALSO AVAILABLE AT www.nickelcityopera.org

A FULL SEASON of PROGRAMMING for NCO

MONDAY DECEMBER 13th 7pmOPERA PREVIEW CONCERT at THE SATURN CLUB

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS DEC 13

SUNDAY APRIL 10th 4pmVALERIAN RUMINSKI CONCERTat NICHOLS FLICKINGER PAC with Elizabeth Rodgers on piano

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS APRIL 10

MONDAY JUNE 13th 6pmTHE LUCKY 13th NCO ANNUAL GALA DINNER at THE SATURN CLUB

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS JUNE 13th

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

