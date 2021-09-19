How to find outpatient treatment for a substance use disorder

Different modalities have been used to classify addiction programs. Individual programs as well as overall treatment approaches have and still continue to change and improve over time, outgrowing the typical traditional drug addiction treatment categories that are well-known. With both residential and outpatient programs, both of which have different sub-classifications, it can be confusing to choose one that best suits you. If you are looking to find a reliable outpatient treatment, then it shouldn’t be hard to find one if you properly understand how it works.

Outpatient treatment programs

When looking for outpatient treatment for substance use disorder, it is important to note that it comes in different types and intensity based on the services available. For obvious reasons, outpatient programs are going to cost way less than inpatient ones. Also, it is an option you might want to explore if you have a job or extensive social support. Should you choose a low-intensity program, understand that it will not offer drug education only.

On the other hand, intensive day treatment outpatient programs might offer similar services such as residential programs and might be far more effective. However, this depends on the patient’s needs and characteristics. Group counselling is very common when it comes to outpatient programs. In addition, Other programs are created to provide treatment for different medical and mental health issues, apart from drug disorders.

The following are outpatient programs to consider.

Individualized drug counseling

While a lot of substance abuse programs are designed to address the problem at hand, individualized drug counseling does more than just reduce or stop illegal drug and alcohol abuse. It is also designed to address other impared functioning issues such as social relations, employment status, and illegal activity. It also helps with the content and structure of your recovery journey.

The program mainly focuses on short-term behavioral goals which in turn aids the growth of the patient’s coping strategies. This also includes tools to abstain from possible future drug use as well as completely abstaining from it. A 12-step participation is encouraged, where patients are required to engage at least once or twice a week, and referrals for employment, needed supplemental medical, and psychiatric services among others are made.

Group counseling

You might also opt for group counseling which employs social reinforcement done through peer discussions with the aim of imposing drug-free lifestyles among patients. According to research, positive results are usually achieved when group therapy is combined with individualized drug counseling or if it is adjusted to reveal principles of contingency management or cognitive-behavioral therapy. As of now, researchers are conducting tests to ascertain the conditions on how to standardize group therapy while making it more community-friendly.

Takeaway

While drug addiction and use is compulsive, it is totally treatable. In fact, substance use disorder is a huge struggle for many individuals. So if you are getting into treatment, understand that wellness is not something that will happen overnight but once you find a good outpatient treatment then it is a good place to start. Work on your discipline and be open to doing the right thing and you will slowly start to realize change.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

