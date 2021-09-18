NEW CONCERT: Blues Master Coco Montoya at Rapids Theatre Oct. 8



“In a world of blues guitar pretenders, Coco Montoya is the real McCoy. He exudes power and authenticity. Be prepared to get scorched by the real thing.” –Billboard

Legendary blues-rock guitarist and vocalist Coco Montoya will perform live at The Rapids Theatre in Niagara Falls on Friday, October 8, 2021. His latest Alligator Records release is Coming In Hot.

Taught by the “Master of the Telecaster,” Albert Collins, and schooled by a decade on the road with John Mayall, Montoya has a hard-edged sound and style all his own. He delivers instantly memorable songs, powered by his forceful, melodic guitar playing and passionate vocals.

Montoya is revered for his ability to move from subtly melodic guitar playing to slash-and-burn pyrotechnics. Equally forceful are his deep, soul-baring vocals. Years of constant touring, playing unforgettable shows at clubs, concert halls and festivals, have earned him his position at the top of the contemporary blues world. And it all started with a chance meeting in the mid-1970s with legendary bluesman Albert Collins, who offered Montoya a spot in his band, where he stayed for the next five years. Coco was initially hired as Collins’ drummer and later—with Albert mentoring him on the guitar—became the band’s rhythm guitarist. A few years after leaving Collins’ band, British blues star John Mayall heard Coco jamming onstage and was so impressed that he hired him for the newly reformed Bluesbreakers.

Performance information is as follows:

Date: Friday, October 8, 2021

Venue: The Rapids Theatre

Address: 1711 Main St.

City: Niagara Falls, NY

Phone: 716-205-8925

Showtime: 7:00pm

Ticket price: $30-$180

Website: www.rapidstheatre.com

*See website for complete performance information

Click here for full album stream.

*Please do not publish or distribute this link.







Share this: Twitter

Facebook

