SOUND MOVES ME opens September 25th at Artpark

Artpark announces a new series of interactive outdoor arts workshops entitled “Sound Moves Me” set along the majestic Niagara River Gorge in the Artpark Percussion Garden area (lower park, South 4th Street entrance). The series, offered free of charge and open to people of all ages and physical abilities, is set for 3PM-4:30PM on Saturday afternoons from September 25th through October 23rd.



Playful, contemplative, and exhilarating, “Sound Moves Me” invites participants to listen to the sounds of nature while exploring mindful listening, improvisation, and guided performing and visual arts activities connected with “Murmuration,” one of Artpark’s newest art installations located near the Artpark Percussion Garden. Each gathering features skill-development, exploration, performance of improvisational scores and reflection. “Deep Listening” principles and scores developed by composer Pauline Oliveros form an integral foundation of “Sound Moves Me.” Her mantra “Walk so silently that the bottoms of your feet become ears” guides self-discovery and mutual respect.



Led by experienced Artpark Bridges teaching artist and movement expert, Cynthia Cadwell Pegado, Cynthia weaves her passion for immersive performance into

the creative process of site-specific work for people of all abilities. Ms. Pegado is a three-time New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) Community Arts awardee, for “Art Moves Me”, her interpretive dance program based on visual art, designed for the Burchfield Penney Art Center. She has choreographed performance works for students in Parkinson’s specific classes as well as public programs which include Global Water Dances (a worldwide network of choreographers advocating for water quality). At Artpark she has conceived and led a number of inclusive visual and performing arts activities as an Artpark Bridges program teaching artist. She is also a three-time NYSCA DEC grant recipient as an Individual Artist for “Sound Dance” / “Sound Moves Me” in partnership with Artpark.

Please visit artpark.net for more information.

