NEW CONCERTS: at Babeville – Robert Cray, Cowboy Junkies, Rick Wakeman, Rosanne Cash

October 26 | Rick Wakeman: The Even Grumpier Rockstar Tour | Asbury Hall
Sunday, November 21 | Rosanne Cash | Asbury Hall
|On Sale Now | $45 Advance, $50 Day of Show | General Admission Seated | Buy Tickets Here!
Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm || Live @ 885 KCSN || “You Must Believe in Yourself” “Nobody sings like Robert Cray and nobody plays guitar like he does either. Perhaps the late Johnny “Clyde” Copeland said it best, “Nobody has that soulful feel like Robert. It’s special.” And, if that’s not enough, he may well be the best blues songwriter since those early days of the originators. Of course, what makes Cray’s signature style is the fusing of so many styles of music. He could just as easily fall into the soul and R&B category. And damn! He’s still doing it his way, like nobody else – a true original.” — via Glide Magazine
Doors 6:30pm, Show 7:30pm
|Thursday, October 14 | An Evening With Cowboy Junkies | Asbury Hall
Cowboy Junkies “A Common Disaster ” Anyone who has been following Cowboy Junkies’ three decade-long journey knows the band has always traveled on its own path. From the auspicious debut of Whites Off Earth Now and the subsequent international breakthrough with The Trinity Session, to the group’s Nomad Series of themed albums (2010-2012), Cowboy Junkies have never let music business trends dictate where the band was headed.
Doors 7pm, Show 8pm
On Sale Now | $45 Advance, $50 Day of Show | General Admission Seated | Buy Tickets Here!
|October 26 | Rick Wakeman: The Even Grumpier Rockstar Tour | Asbury Hall
Rick Wakeman – Welcome to Rick’s Plaice | Rick’s Plaice “Having made his name creating prog rock extravaganzas, in his solo shows Wakeman returns to his roots with a programme packed with virtuosic piano performances and hilarious anecdotes, inspired by his 50-plus-year career. Repertoire will range from his solo works and his stints in the band YES through to his early days as a session musician playing keyboards on such classics as David Bowie’s Life On Mars, plus surprises like his unique interpretations of Beatles’ hits and many more memorable tunes, adapted for the grand piano.” — via Glide Magazine
Doors 7pm, Show 8pm
On Sale Now | $45 Advance, $50 Day of Show | General Admission Seated | Buy Tickets Here!
Sunday, November 21 | Rosanne Cash | Asbury Hall
Rosanne Cash: NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert One of the country’s pre-eminent singer-songwriters, Rosanne Cash has released 15 albums of extraordinary songs that have earned four Grammy Awards and 12 nominations, as well as 21 top-40 hits, including 11 chart- topping singles. She Remembers Everything—her latest release—is a poetic, lush, and soulful collection of songs that reckon with a flawed and intricate world. It follows her triple Grammy-winning 2014 album The River & the Thread and marks a return to more personal songwriting after a trio of albums that explored her southern roots and family heritage.
Doors 7pm, Show 8pm
On Sale Now | $59.50 | Reserved Seating | Buy Tickets Here!
MORE SHOWS
Add Comment