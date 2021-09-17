How To Get The Stormherald WoW TBC

If you want to get your hands on this weapon, you’re going to have to get those levels up.

There’s certainly a wealth of fantastic weapons throughout World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade. Though we may have to concede and buy TBC gold from time to time to get what we need, you can guarantee they are going to make an impact. They can help us fly through WoW TBC power leveling, smite the mightiest of foes, and much more. One very effective weapon is the Stormherald, and if you want to get one of your very own, then read on.

How to Get the Stormherald in WoW TBC

You aren’t going to be sifting through dungeons looking for WoW TBC Classic items or slaying deadly bosses in order to get this prize. All you need to do to get this TBC item is get your blacksmithing skills up. Specifically, your blacksmithing level needs to be at 375 You will also need the Hammersmith specialty too if you’re going to succeed here.

Level Up Blacksmithing

That level may seem steep, but don’t worry. There are ways in which you can level up if you know what you need at the right times. It is also pretty essential to couple this up with mining, since WoW TBC Classic gold is going to play a factor here. Being dedicated is also key, as reaching our goal is going to be time-consuming for sure.

Yes, it is one of the most costly professions that you will come across in World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade. But if you are playing as a Warrior or a Paladin, then you can get some amazing weaponry and armors. You will be looking at the armorsmithing and weaponsmithing specializations when you delve deeper into blacksmithing. By using these specializations, you are then able to wear the items that you have created. You could sell them for extra WoW TBC gold if you wish, but you may as well keep them unless you need the spare gold.

What Race/Class to Use

You don’t need to fret over race when it comes to blacksmithing. In terms of the class, however, there are some that benefit more than others. As we mentioned before, both Paladins and Warriors can make the most of blacksmithing. However, Hunters and Shamans are also known to be able to benefit from this. So if you do happen to choose any of these four classes, then you’re going to find a number of reasons as to why you should be investing your time and WoW TBC gold into this.

What Profession to Use

We also touched on how mining can go well with blacksmithing. You will find that recipes need a lot of WoW TBC Classic items for you to find. These materials usually come from mining, which is why they’re often put together. If you don’t want to have to commit to a gathering profession then you could try enchanting. With this, you’d be able to disenchant any additional crafting items that you might have on you. Should you choose to take this route, you are going to need a lot of gold, to the point where you might consider having to buy WoW TBC gold. If you can afford such luxuries, or you’re willing to farm as much gold as you can, then the enchanting method is a viable one. That said, you can avoid all of that if you are willing to give gathering professions a chance.

About the Stormherald

Now we know a bit more about blacksmithing, we can take the necessary steps to work towards the coveted Stormherald. This is a unique, two-handed mace that delivers between 368-579 damage. It sits at item level 136, and has a level requirement of 70.

What makes it so effective is the chance of it stunning the target. This can be particularly helpful for the likes of the Warrior. When they are matched up against classes that have a high chance of hitting critical strikes, then weapons like this can be the difference between success and defeat.

When we’re busy sifting through Burning Crusade power leveling, or trying to earn as much gold as we can, there are features of the game that we overlook. This even counts for weapons, and you should definitely not sleep on the Stormherald. For certain classes, this is a brilliant weapon for you to pursue. That said, you are going to need the patience to get your level up to where it needs to be.

Are you in search of the Stormherald in WoW TBC? Will you be leveling your blacksmithing skill? Let us know in the comments section below!

For More Amazing & Trending News, Visit Here: Artvoice.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

