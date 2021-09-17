Downtown Central Library Programs Sept 20 – September 27

EVERYONE IS REQUIRED TO WEAR A MASK

Monday, September 20 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM Info Table: Fidelis Care (on-site: near Media Room)

10:00 AM – 10:15 AM Checkers Library TV presents “The Reading Road Trip: Full STEAM Ahead” (online: Facebook)

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM TechKnow Class: Files and Folders (on-site: TechKnow Lab)

Tuesday, September 21 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group (on-site: Collections Gallery Conference Room)

12:30 PM – 1:00 PM IMAGINE Buffalo Series: Dorinda Darden from the Library (online: Zoom)

2:00 PM – 2:30 PM Resume and Cover Letter Fundamentals (online: Facebook)

Wednesday, September 22 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Lunchtime Learning: Twitch (on-site: TechKnow Lab)

2:00 PM – 2:30 PM Genlightenment Series: City Directory Substitutes: Voter Registration Records, County Directories and More! (online: Zoom)

Thursday, September 23 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group (on-site: Collections Gallery Conference Room)

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Info Table: BestSelf Behavioral Health, LLC (on-site: near Launch Pad)

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM Grow With Google: Set and Reach Your Career Goals (online: Facebook)

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Brain Sparks Teen Program: Creative Fuel for the Mind (online: Zoom)

4:00 PM – 6:45 PM Info Table: Buffalo Collegiate Charter School (on-site: near Media Room)

4:30 PM – 6:00 PM Just Buffalo Writing Center End of Summer Open Mic (on-site: Reading Park)

Friday, September 24 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, September 25 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM DOORS OPEN 2021 presented by Explore Buffalo. 20-minute tours of the library every half hour (on-site: Reading Park & information table near Launch Pad)

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Stitch Circle (on-site: Launch Pad MakerSpace)

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Cultivate Cinema at Central: Forbidden Planet (on-site: Auditorium)

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Brain Sparks Teen Program: Creative Fuel for the Mind (on-site: behind Collections Gallery)

Sunday, September 26 Library open 12 noon to 5 p.m.

Watch it Again: IMAGINE Buffalo with Brad Hahn (online: Facebook)

Exhibits & Displays September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World. Whisper Space, through September 30 B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery, 2nd floor Audubon’s The Viviparous Quadrupeds of North America. Rare Book Room, main floor E is for Erie County: Celebrating Our Communities. Ring of Knowledge, main floor Celebrating Erie County’s Musical Legacy. Main floor, through December 30 Buffalo Presidential Center. 2nd floor off Collections Gallery, open Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

