Downtown Central Library Programs Sept 20 – September 27

Monday, September 20 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
9:00 AM – 12:00 PM Info Table: Fidelis Care (on-site: near Media Room)
10:00 AM – 10:15 AM Checkers Library TV presents “The Reading Road Trip: Full STEAM Ahead” (online: Facebook)
2:00 PM – 4:00 PM TechKnow Class: Files and Folders (on-site: TechKnow Lab)
Tuesday, September 21 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
9:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group (on-site: Collections Gallery Conference Room)
12:30 PM – 1:00 PM IMAGINE Buffalo Series: Dorinda Darden from the Library (online: Zoom)
2:00 PM – 2:30 PM Resume and Cover Letter Fundamentals (online: Facebook)
Wednesday, September 22 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Lunchtime Learning: Twitch (on-site: TechKnow Lab)
2:00 PM – 2:30 PM Genlightenment Series: City Directory Substitutes: Voter Registration Records, County Directories and More! (online: Zoom)
Thursday, September 23 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
9:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group (on-site: Collections Gallery Conference Room)
11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Info Table: BestSelf Behavioral Health, LLC (on-site: near Launch Pad)
3:00 PM – 4:00 PM Grow With Google: Set and Reach Your Career Goals (online: Facebook)
4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Brain Sparks Teen Program: Creative Fuel for the Mind (online: Zoom)
4:00 PM – 6:45 PM Info Table: Buffalo Collegiate Charter School (on-site: near Media Room)
4:30 PM – 6:00 PM Just Buffalo Writing Center End of Summer Open Mic (on-site: Reading Park)
Friday, September 24 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, September 25 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
10:00 AM – 4:00 PM DOORS OPEN 2021 presented by Explore Buffalo. 20-minute tours of the library every half hour (on-site: Reading Park & information table near Launch Pad)
12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Stitch Circle (on-site: Launch Pad MakerSpace)
1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Cultivate Cinema at Central: Forbidden Planet (on-site: Auditorium)
2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Brain Sparks Teen Program: Creative Fuel for the Mind (on-site: behind Collections Gallery)
Sunday, September 26 Library open 12 noon to 5 p.m.
Watch it Again: IMAGINE Buffalo with Brad Hahn (online: Facebook)
|Exhibits & Displays
|September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World. Whisper Space, through September 30
|B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery, 2nd floor
|Audubon’s The Viviparous Quadrupeds of North America. Rare Book Room, main floor
|E is for Erie County: Celebrating Our Communities. Ring of Knowledge, main floor
|Celebrating Erie County’s Musical Legacy. Main floor, through December 30
|Buffalo Presidential Center. 2nd floor off Collections Gallery, open Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
