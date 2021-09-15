Neglia Ballet’s NUTCRACKER returns to Shea’s with guest artists from NYC’s American Ballet Theatre

After a pandemic hiatus, Neglia Ballet’s The Nutcracker returns to Shea’s Buffalo Theatre Thanksgiving weekend for its 12th presentation of the beloved holiday tradition. Neglia Ballet’s The Nutcracker is filled with memory-making moments, breathtaking live ballet, the full Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, all performed on the majestic Shea’s Buffalo stage. Enjoy performances on Saturday, November 27th at 7 PM and Sunday, November 28th at 1 PM.

Tickets range from $26 to $85 and are available online or at the Shea’s Box Office. Orders for groups of 10 or

more may be placed by calling Mary Oshei at 716-829-1153.

Award-winning, international dance artists and local favorites complete a cast who bring the annual holiday

favorite to life. Neglia Ballet proudly announces that four dancers from the esteemed American Ballet Theatre

(ABT) in New York City will perform this year. ABT is recognized as one of the great dance companies in the

world. Few ballet companies equal ABT for its combination of size, scope, and incredible roster of talented

dancers.



Zimmi Coker who has been with ABT since 2017, will perform the coveted role of the Sugar Plum Fairy and

grown up Marie. Brazilian born João Menegussi will perform the role of the Cavalier. He was a finalist in the

Prix de Lausanne in 2016 and has been with ABT since 2017.



Also from ABT are Italian born Virginia Lensi and Russian born Roman Zhurbin who will perform the

audience favorite Arabian Pas de Deux.



Young Marie will be performed by NYC-based dancer Camila Schäefer Rodrigues, originally from Brazil.

Some Neglia Ballet alumni including Ava Blumberg, Rorey Fraser, Morgan Brown, and Ben Reading, all

whom previously performed children’s roles, will return to the stage in adult roles including Mother Ginger,

Harlequin Doll, and Party Fathers. 85 childrens roles will be performed by Neglia Ballet students and local

children hailing from WNY dance schools including Barb Denny’s Studio, Lisa Taylor Academy, Elite Dance

Company, and Performing Arts Dance Academy.

Ron Spigelman will once again guest conduct the BPO’s orchestration of Tchaikovsky’s cherished score.

Australian-born conductor Ron Spigelman was was the former Associate Conductor of the BPO (from 2001 –

2005) and is currently Pops Conductor of the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra.

