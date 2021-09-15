ALLEYWAY Theatre has a hit! “White Rabbit Red Rabbit”

|The reviews are in for
WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT
continuing tomorrow
at Alleyway Theatre
|4 out of 5 Buffaloes! — BUFFALO RISING
“challenge[s] us to think outside the box … tackling big questions of life and death.
Check this one out … in fact, I plan to go again.“
Peter Hall
|“Superb! Hit a bullseye! Quite wonderful!”
“The fascinating play … straddles the boundary between comedy and drama. Some moments are hilarious, others sad, others thought-provoking. It plays mind games that will startle and excite you.”
WELCOME 716 – Anne Marie Cusella
|THIS WEEKEND!
Thursday: Melinda Capeles
Friday: Victoria Pérez
Saturday: Todd Benzin
WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT
by Nassim Soleimanpour
September 9 – October 2
Anthony Chase – September 9
Alexandria Watts – September 10
Darryl Semira – September 11
Melinda Capeles – September 16
Victoria Pérez – September 17
Todd Benzin – September 18
Peter Horn – September 23
Don Gervasi – September 24
Joyce Stilson – September 25
Charmagne Chi – September 30
Brandon Williamson – October 1
Norman Sham – October 2
WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT asks one actor each night to perform a play they have never seen before. Once they’ve performed it, they can never ever perform it again.
WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT is a theatrical experiment delving into the big topics of freedom, authority, obedience, responsibility, life, death, and everything in between.
Each actor has just one chance. No do-overs. No repeats. No encores.
Can't decide who to see? Get a Bunny Pass and see 2 or 3 shows and save even more!
