WEDNESDAY SEPT 15: How to apply to Squeaky Wheel artist opportunities with Kira Simon-Kennedy

Opportunity and info session

Workspace Residency, Spring 2022

Applications open September 15–October 15

Virtual Info-session and “Applying for Things!” workshop on Wednesday, September 15, 3 pm ET

Register for the workshop here

Applications open this Wednesday for the Spring 2022 session of for Squeaky Wheel Workspace Residency! The residency is an opportunity for artists and researchers working in media arts to receive time and support for their projects. The Spring 2022 residency will take place over two weeks in March with the option to attend in-person or remotely. Awarded applications will receive $1000 in artist fees and stipends, equipment access, curatorial consultations, and more. Additional financial support is available for childcare or disability support. You can learn more about the residency here.

This Wednesday, Curator Ekrem Serdar will lead a virtual info-session on the residency program, followed by a presentation by Rivet co-founder Kira Simon-Kennedy titled “Applying for Things!” on how you can apply to artist opportunities like residencies and grants. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A for participants. The workshop is free to attend, and video of the presentation will be posted publicly the day after the event. Register for the workshop here.

