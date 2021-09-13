photo courtesy Buffalo & Erie County Public Library
Downtown Central Library Programs Sept 13 – September 19

September 13, 2021
EVERYONE IS REQUIRED TO WEAR A MASK

Monday, September 13 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM Information Table: Fidelis Care (on-site: near Media Room)

10:00 AM – 10:15 AM Checkers Library TV presents “The Reading Road Trip: Full STEAM Ahead” (online: Facebook)

Tuesday, September 14 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group (on-site: Gallery Conference Room)

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Info Table: Project Hope (on-site: near computers)

12:30 PM – 1:00 PM IMAGINE Buffalo Series: Brad Hahn (online: Zoom)

3:30 PM – 4:30 PM Kids’ Crafts For Ages 9-12 (on-site: Ring of Knowledge)

Wednesday, September 15 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM Info Table: WNYIL Mental Health Peer Connection (on-site: near computers)

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Lunchtime Learning: Digital Photo Editing (on-site: TechKnow Lab)

12:00 PM – 1:30 PM Hispanic Heritage Month Kickoff (on-site: Ring of Knowledge & main floor)

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM Bilingual Storytime with Ms. Lucylle = Hora de cuentos bilingüe con la Sra. Lucylle (online: Facebook)

3:00 PM – 4:30 PM Intellectual Property Rights, Race, and Colonialism: A Community Conversation. Sponsored by the Organic Seed Alliance (online)

Thursday, September 16 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group (on-site: Gallery Conference Room)

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Wellness On the Ramp with Erie County Dept. of Health (on-site:
Reading Park Ramp)

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM TechKnow Class: Microsoft Word (on-site: TechKnow Lab)

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM Grow With Google: Nail Your Job Search (online: Facebook)

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Brain Sparks: Creative Fuel for the Mind. Teen program, registration required (online)

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM B&ECPL Board of Trustees Meeting (on-site: Board Room)

Friday, September 17 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, September 18 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

10:00 AM – 11:30 AM Reader’s Quest Middle School Book Group: Skulduggery Present (online: Zoom)

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Resume & Cover Letter Workshop (on-site: TechKnow Lab)

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Stitch Circle (on-site: Launch Pad MakerSpace)

1:30 PM – 3:00 PM Teen Anime/Manga Club (on-site: West Room)

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM Barb’s Book Buddies (on-site: Buffalo Presidential Center)

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Brain Sparks: Creative Fuel for the Mind. Teen program, registration required (on-site: behind Collections Gallery)

Sunday, September 19 Library open 12 noon to 5 p.m.

Watch it Again: IMAGINE Buffalo with Brad Hahn (online: Facebook)

Exhibits & Displays
September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World. Whisper Space, through September 30
B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery, 2nd floor
Audubon’s The Viviparous Quadrupeds of North America. Rare Book Room, main floor
E is for Erie County: Celebrating Our Communities. Ring of Knowledge, main floor
Celebrating Erie County’s Musical Legacy. Main floor, through December 30
Buffalo Presidential Center. 2nd floor off Collections Gallery, open Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

