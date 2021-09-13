Downtown Central Library Programs Sept 13 – September 19

EVERYONE IS REQUIRED TO WEAR A MASK
Monday, September 13 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
9:00 AM – 12:00 PM Information Table: Fidelis Care (on-site: near Media Room)
10:00 AM – 10:15 AM Checkers Library TV presents “The Reading Road Trip: Full STEAM Ahead” (online: Facebook)
Tuesday, September 14 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
9:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group (on-site: Gallery Conference Room)
11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Info Table: Project Hope (on-site: near computers)
12:30 PM – 1:00 PM IMAGINE Buffalo Series: Brad Hahn (online: Zoom)
3:30 PM – 4:30 PM Kids’ Crafts For Ages 9-12 (on-site: Ring of Knowledge)
Wednesday, September 15 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
8:00 AM – 12:00 PM Info Table: WNYIL Mental Health Peer Connection (on-site: near computers)
12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Lunchtime Learning: Digital Photo Editing (on-site: TechKnow Lab)
12:00 PM – 1:30 PM Hispanic Heritage Month Kickoff (on-site: Ring of Knowledge & main floor)
3:00 PM – 4:00 PM Bilingual Storytime with Ms. Lucylle = Hora de cuentos bilingüe con la Sra. Lucylle (online: Facebook)
3:00 PM – 4:30 PM Intellectual Property Rights, Race, and Colonialism: A Community Conversation. Sponsored by the Organic Seed Alliance (online)
Thursday, September 16 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
9:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group (on-site: Gallery Conference Room)
11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Wellness On the Ramp with Erie County Dept. of Health (on-site:
Reading Park Ramp)
12:00 PM – 2:00 PM TechKnow Class: Microsoft Word (on-site: TechKnow Lab)
3:00 PM – 4:00 PM Grow With Google: Nail Your Job Search (online: Facebook)
4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Brain Sparks: Creative Fuel for the Mind. Teen program, registration required (online)
4:00 PM – 6:00 PM B&ECPL Board of Trustees Meeting (on-site: Board Room)
Friday, September 17 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, September 18 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
10:00 AM – 11:30 AM Reader’s Quest Middle School Book Group: Skulduggery Present (online: Zoom)
10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Resume & Cover Letter Workshop (on-site: TechKnow Lab)
12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Stitch Circle (on-site: Launch Pad MakerSpace)
1:30 PM – 3:00 PM Teen Anime/Manga Club (on-site: West Room)
2:00 PM – 3:00 PM Barb’s Book Buddies (on-site: Buffalo Presidential Center)
2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Brain Sparks: Creative Fuel for the Mind. Teen program, registration required (on-site: behind Collections Gallery)
Sunday, September 19 Library open 12 noon to 5 p.m.
Watch it Again: IMAGINE Buffalo with Brad Hahn (online: Facebook)
|Exhibits & Displays
|September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World. Whisper Space, through September 30
|B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery, 2nd floor
|Audubon’s The Viviparous Quadrupeds of North America. Rare Book Room, main floor
|E is for Erie County: Celebrating Our Communities. Ring of Knowledge, main floor
|Celebrating Erie County’s Musical Legacy. Main floor, through December 30
|Buffalo Presidential Center. 2nd floor off Collections Gallery, open Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Add Comment