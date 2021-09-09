OPENS TOMORROW! KAVINOKY Theatre: From Honky Tonk to Protest: A Woman’s View of Country Music

From Honky Tonk to Protest: A Woman’s View of Country Music

September 10 – October 3, 2021

Conceived by Loraine O’Donnell/Music by Various ArtistsDirected & Choreographed by Lynne Kurdziel Formato



This original “women in country” musical revue examines the stories and struggles of female country artists from Kitty Wells to Brandi Carlile. With a full country band on stage, this part concert/part musical history lesson will have you singing along to the hits of yesterday and today.

Tomorrow night, after 18 LONG MONTHS, the Kavinoky stage comes alive.

Click below for the digital Playbill

From Honky Tonk To Protest: A Woman’s View of Country Music

DIGITAL PLAYBILL

PROOF OF VACCINATION/ OR /NEGATIVE COVID TEST WITHIN 48 HOURS IS REQUIRED FOR ENTRY INTO THE THEATRE.

MASKS MUST BE WORN DURING THE PERFORMANCE.

Drinks ARE allowed in the Theatre (in your KAV cup) so please wear your mask when NOT drinking.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

