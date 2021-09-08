Lockport ART247 gallery opening reception for Solo Artist Exhibit “Transgressions” Cecelia “Ivy” Price

Opening Reception Sept 18, 11am – 2pm

The beginning of the quarantine found Cecelia “Ivy” Price at the Château d’Orquevaux in France, taking part in a month-long artist residency, creating small studies of nudes forced to fit into a box as we often do in American culture.

As a homegrown American, not white, not black, Ivy struggle with finding out where she fit in. “Brownish” is the new buzzword she’s heard. Ivy states, “as a brown artist I am pigeonholed into making a certain kind of art and excluded from places that show black or brown art, because my work doesn’t “look” like black or brown art.

Cecelia “Ivy” Price is a former Cleveland-based artist, activist, and educator, as well as chronic-illness-warrior and multiracial woman. She was recognized by Château d’Orquevaux and awarded the A-i-R Grant, in addition to an Artist-in-Residency opportunity in Orquevaux, France, in January 2020. Ivy aspires to create a non-profit in the near future that supports living as an artist notwithstanding chronic illness(es), especially women who’ve overcome trauma and other mental health challenges, such as those she has personally faced. She creates bold, high-saturation compositions infused with a passion for figures, urban street art, vanitas, and tattoo culture that reflect different aspects of her multiracial background. Embracing a rich and colorful palette, some of her work intensifies the joy of life, marred by great loss. She has earned her A.A. in Fine Arts, her B.A. in Fine Arts with a Drawing and Painting Concentration, and has most recently completed her master’s degree in Art Education. Painting, sculpture and photography are used to spread progressive ideas and messages of equity through her image making.

Solo exhibitions include Into The Void, Negative Space Gallery, Cleveland, OH, 2019, Dark Delights, Faux Pas Gallery, Rochelle, IL, 2018, Recherche’, Octagon Gallery, Westfield, NY 2018, and more.

Opening Reception Sept 18, 11am – 2pm

James Updegraph, aka “Darkride,” is a self-taught artist best known for his silicone Freddy Krueger masks made from his own sculptures. For several years, he has served the horror and haunt market as a special effects artist. His customers can be counted across the globe and his art reaches thousands of viewers on social media platforms like Instagram. In addition to his work in the field of visual arts, Darkride is also a singer-songwriter and guitarist. He has recorded several albums with his band and designed the cover art for his albums.

