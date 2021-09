There is one weekend left to explore Hervé Tullet: Shape and Color, the largest exhibition of work by this artist, performer, and beloved children’s book author ever assembled. Visit the Albright-Knox Northland to experience Tullet’s art, make your own creations, and see local artists Max Collins, Fotini Galanes, and Phyllis Thompson at work through September 12.

Family Funday: Sunday, September 12 ? 10 am–5 pm

