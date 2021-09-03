photo courtesy Buffalo & Erie County Public Library
Downtown Central Library Programs Sept 7 – September 12

September 3, 2021
EVERYONE IS REQUIRED TO WEAR A MASK

Tuesday, September 7The library is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
9:30 AM1:00 PMIt Takes a Village Action Group (on-site: Gallery Conference Room)
11:00 AM1:00 PMInformation Table: Project Hope (on-site: top of escalators)
12:30 PM1:00 PMIMAGINE Buffalo Series: Cas Rodriguez (online: Zoom)
1:00 PM3:00 PMInformation Table: Literacy Buffalo (on-site: near Media Room)
3:30 PM3:50 PMEasy Erie County Places: Chestnut Ridge Park- Fish Program
(online: Facebook)
Wednesday, September 8The library is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
12:00 PM1:00 PMLunchtime Learning: Podcasting (on-site: TechKnow Lab)
Thursday, September 9Library is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
9:30 AM1:00 PMIt Takes a Village Action Group (on-site: Gallery Conference Room)
3:00 PM4:00 PMGrow With Google: Ace Your Next Job Interview (online: Facebook)
4:00 PM5:30 PMB&ECPL Board of Trustees Executive Committee Meeting (online: Zoom)
4:00 PM6:45 PMInformation Table: Buffalo Collegiate Charter School (BCCS) (on-site:
near Media Room)
All dayHow To Validate Your Business Idea (online)
Friday, September 10The library is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
10:00 AM12:00 PMTechKnow Class: Computer Basics (on-site: TechKnow Lab)
3:30 PM5:00 PMTeen Advisory Group (online: Zoom)
Saturday, September 11The library is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
12:00 PM2:00 PMStitch Circle (on-site: Launch Pad MakerSpace)
Sunday, September 12The library is open from 12 noon to 5 p.m.
All dayWatch it Again: IMAGINE Buffalo with Cas Rodriguez (online: Facebook)
Exhibits & Displays
September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World. Whisper Space, through September 30
B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery, 2nd floor
Audubon’s The Viviparous Quadrupeds of North America. Rare Book Room, main floor
E is for Erie County: Celebrating Our Communities. Ring of Knowledge, main floor
Celebrating Erie County’s Musical Legacy. Main floor, through December 30
Buffalo Presidential Center. 2nd floor off Collections Gallery, open Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

