Downtown Central Library Programs Sept 7 – September 12

|Tuesday, September 7
|The library is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|9:30 AM
|1:00 PM
|It Takes a Village Action Group (on-site: Gallery Conference Room)
|11:00 AM
|1:00 PM
|Information Table: Project Hope (on-site: top of escalators)
|12:30 PM
|1:00 PM
|IMAGINE Buffalo Series: Cas Rodriguez (online: Zoom)
|1:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|Information Table: Literacy Buffalo (on-site: near Media Room)
|3:30 PM
|3:50 PM
|Easy Erie County Places: Chestnut Ridge Park- Fish Program
(online: Facebook)
|Wednesday, September 8
|The library is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|12:00 PM
|1:00 PM
|Lunchtime Learning: Podcasting (on-site: TechKnow Lab)
|Thursday, September 9
|Library is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|9:30 AM
|1:00 PM
|It Takes a Village Action Group (on-site: Gallery Conference Room)
|3:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|Grow With Google: Ace Your Next Job Interview (online: Facebook)
|4:00 PM
|5:30 PM
|B&ECPL Board of Trustees Executive Committee Meeting (online: Zoom)
|4:00 PM
|6:45 PM
|Information Table: Buffalo Collegiate Charter School (BCCS) (on-site:
near Media Room)
|All day
|How To Validate Your Business Idea (online)
|Friday, September 10
|The library is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|10:00 AM
|12:00 PM
|TechKnow Class: Computer Basics (on-site: TechKnow Lab)
|3:30 PM
|5:00 PM
|Teen Advisory Group (online: Zoom)
|Saturday, September 11
|The library is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|12:00 PM
|2:00 PM
|Stitch Circle (on-site: Launch Pad MakerSpace)
|Sunday, September 12
|The library is open from 12 noon to 5 p.m.
|All day
|Watch it Again: IMAGINE Buffalo with Cas Rodriguez (online: Facebook)
|Exhibits & Displays
|September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World. Whisper Space, through September 30
|B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery, 2nd floor
|Audubon’s The Viviparous Quadrupeds of North America. Rare Book Room, main floor
|E is for Erie County: Celebrating Our Communities. Ring of Knowledge, main floor
|Celebrating Erie County’s Musical Legacy. Main floor, through December 30
|Buffalo Presidential Center. 2nd floor off Collections Gallery, open Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
