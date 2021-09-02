Trumpism attracts the lonely

Dear editor

I remember being a college student and hearing my Philosophy professor saying this to the class “LONELINESS is the least talked about social problem in the USA.”

This came back to me when I was trying to understand why so many conservative-Republicans (especially the ones who are radical-right-wing and far-right-wing) react so strongly against Covid vaccines and indoor mask-wearing. Their rage over this seems way out of proportion as well as irrational.

I now believe that what is “behind” a lot of their over-reactions is that it means the world to them to be a part of and a follower of what some Democrats call “The Cult of Donald Trump.” Being a part of a cult or of any large group can take away a lot of our loneliness. It feels good to be approved of, accepted by, and valued by a large group, and so we go along with what they say and do even when we know, way deep down inside, that a lot of it is foolishness and nonsense.

Sincerely,

Stewart B. Epstein

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

