Squeaky Wheel’s 18th Animation Fest! Tomorrow September 3, 2021

It’s popcorn time ! Grab your lawn chairs and head to the Albright-Knox Northland, and experience Squeaky Wheel’s family-friendly Animation Fest! Join us under the stars for a dazzling showcase of artist-made animations, from the hand-drawn to stop-motion to 3D modeling, and more, curated by Tabia Lewis. If you can’t make it in person, be sure to join the virtual Fest, screening simultaneously wherever you are!

A post-screening Q&A with Guest Curator Tabia Lewis and the filmmakers will take place on Google Docs after the screening. Click here to see the full program!

