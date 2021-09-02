GIF of Benjamin Rosenthal and Eric Souther, the gleaners, and: ritual for signaled bodies, 2020. GIF courtesy of the artists.
Arts & Culture Events Featured TV & Film

Squeaky Wheel’s 18th Animation Fest! Tomorrow September 3, 2021

September 2, 2021
jamiemoses288

Click here to register for the in-person event at the Albright-Knox 
Click here to register for the virtual screening

It’s popcorn time ?! Grab your lawn chairs and head to the Albright-Knox Northland, and experience Squeaky Wheel’s family-friendly Animation Fest! Join us under the stars for a dazzling showcase of artist-made animations, from the hand-drawn to stop-motion to 3D modeling, and more, curated by Tabia Lewis. If you can’t make it in person, be sure to join the virtual Fest, screening simultaneously wherever you are!

A post-screening Q&A with Guest Curator Tabia Lewis and the filmmakers will take place on Google Docs after the screening. Click here to see the full program!

About the author

View All Posts

jamiemoses288

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: