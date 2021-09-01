The GOP clings to State’s Rights when it fits their agenda and ignores State’s Right when it doesn’t

On Aug. 24, 2021, Congressman Chris Jacobs voted against H.R. 4, the John Lewis Act which would allow the Department of Justice to prevent states from restricting voting. Republicans claim that H.R.4 would federalize elections.

The Hill reported, (8/23/21): “The GOP lawmakers wrote that the legislation ‘would federalize our election system, give more power to unelected career bureaucrats in Washington, and unconstitutionally erode the ability of states to oversee elections.’”

Republicans went after states and cities that had the temerity to offer sanctuary status to undocumented people, despite the fact that these measures made their cities safer.

There were no claims of State’s Rights when the Trump administration sent in un-marked officers to Portland Oregon over the objections of both the mayor and governor.

Mr. Jacobs had no problem trying to disenfranchise millions of citizens when he voted not to certify the election of Arizona and Pennsylvania; even though those states had certified their state’s election as free and fair.

Republican’s claim of State’s Rights is just too convenient.



Beyond this is the 15th Amendment to the Constitution which states:

1) The rights of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude.

2) Congress shall have the power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation.

New voting laws in many states would make voting much more difficult for minorities. Putting barriers in place to ensure long lines and inconveniences to limit participation in our democracy is abridging people right to vote.

William Fine

