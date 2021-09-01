Car Accidents on the Rise Throughout US

It’s highly important that motorists in the United States take all steps necessary to guard against accidents. Accidents are among the leading causes of death in this country. Often, the accidents which claim the lives of Americans are motor vehicle accidents.

Unfortunately, statistics indicate that such accidents are on the rise in the US. It’s worth studying some of the reasons this may be. While the best way to prevent accidents is for all drivers to obey the law and practice safe driving habits, understanding why fatal accidents are becoming increasingly common can help lawmakers and others involved in these issues make changes that can hopefully reverse an alarming trend.

Reasons fatal car accidents may be happening at greater rates include the following:

End of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Current research on the way in which the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the rate of motor vehicle collisions in the US is somewhat limited and contradictory. Some reports indicate the pandemic did not significantly reduce the frequency of car accidents across the country.

For the most part, though, the majority of researchers did notice a decline in car accidents and car accident deaths during the pandemic. It’s easy to understand why this would be the case. With fewer people driving, accidents were likely to be less common.

That appears to be changing now that the pandemic is coming to an end. More people are back out on the road than in 2020. This has yielded a greater risk of accidents occurring. Additionally, many drivers may be out of practice if they weren’t going out often during the pandemic.

Ridesharing Services

Ridesharing services offer a convenient alternative to driving oneself or calling taxis. They can also theoretically reduce the rate of car accidents. For example, someone who might otherwise drive home from the bar drunk may now be inclined to schedule an Uber instead.

That said, some research has shown that the emergence of these services has actually contributed to a rise in car accident rates. Similar to the above point, this is likely due to the fact that these services have put more vehicles on the road. An increase in accident rates has been one result.

Smartphones

This factor is overwhelmingly considered to be one of the main reasons car accidents are more common than they once were. The ubiquity of smartphone ownership has led to a rise in car accidents resulting from distracted driving.

Using a smartphone at all while driving is very unsafe. Sadly, surveys have revealed that many drivers are surprisingly willing to use their phones while behind the wheel. States may need to address this issue by changing laws so that usage of a smartphone while driving carries with it harsher penalties.

Again, it’s important to remember that these are merely a few examples of reasons car accidents may be occurring more and more often. Further study needs to be done. Everyone from regulators and drivers to car accident attorneys potentially has the power to curb this trend. It’s critical that we research how we may do so.

