photo courtesy Buffalo & Erie County Public Library
Downtown Central Library Programs August 30 – September 5

August 30, 2021
EVERYONE IS REQUIRED TO WEAR A MASK

Monday, August 30Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
9:00 AM12:00 PMInformation Table: Fidelis Care (on-site: near Media Room)
10:00 AM10:30 AMCheckers Library TV (online: Facebook)
2:00 PM4:00 PMTechKnow Class: Computer Basics (on-site: TechKnow Lab)
3:00 PM5:00 PMTeen Advisory Group Work Party (on-site: behind Collections Gallery)
Tuesday, August 31Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
9:30 AM1:00 PMIt Takes a Village Action Group
(on-site: Collections Gallery Conference Room)
11:00 AM1:00 PMInformation Table: Project Hope (on-site: near escalators)
12:30 PM1:00 PMIMAGINE Buffalo Series: Series Summary (online: Zoom)
Wednesday, September 1Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
12:00 PM1:00 PMLunchtime Learning: Files and Folders (on-site: TechKnow Lab)
Thursday, September 2Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
9:30 AM1:00 PMIt Takes a Village Action Group
(on-site: Collections Gallery Conference Room)
4:00 PM6:00 PMB&ECPL Board of Trustees Search Committee Meeting
(on-site: Collections Gallery Conference Room)
Friday, September 3Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, September 4Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, September 5Library closed – visit us virtually at www.BuffaloLib.org
Watch it Again: IMAGINE Buffalo with Lielle Berman & Lou Paonessa
(online: Facebook)
Monday, September 6Library closed for Labor Day
Beginning September 7, the Central Library will be open 7 days a week.
Exhibits & Displays
September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World. Whisper Space, through September 30
B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery, 2nd floor
Audubon’s The Viviparous Quadrupeds of North America. Rare Book Room, main floor
E is for Erie County: Celebrating Our Communities. Ring of Knowledge, main floor
Celebrating Erie County’s Musical Legacy. Main floor, through December 30
200 Years of the Erie Canal. Café area, through August 31
Buffalo Presidential Center. 2nd floor off Collections Gallery, open Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

