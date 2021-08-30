Downtown Central Library Programs August 30 – September 5

EVERYONE IS REQUIRED TO WEAR A MASK
|Monday, August 30
|Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|9:00 AM
|12:00 PM
|Information Table: Fidelis Care (on-site: near Media Room)
|10:00 AM
|10:30 AM
|Checkers Library TV (online: Facebook)
|2:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|TechKnow Class: Computer Basics (on-site: TechKnow Lab)
|3:00 PM
|5:00 PM
|Teen Advisory Group Work Party (on-site: behind Collections Gallery)
|Tuesday, August 31
|Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|9:30 AM
|1:00 PM
|It Takes a Village Action Group
(on-site: Collections Gallery Conference Room)
|11:00 AM
|1:00 PM
|Information Table: Project Hope (on-site: near escalators)
|12:30 PM
|1:00 PM
|IMAGINE Buffalo Series: Series Summary (online: Zoom)
|Wednesday, September 1
|Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|12:00 PM
|1:00 PM
|Lunchtime Learning: Files and Folders (on-site: TechKnow Lab)
|Thursday, September 2
|Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|9:30 AM
|1:00 PM
|It Takes a Village Action Group
(on-site: Collections Gallery Conference Room)
|4:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|B&ECPL Board of Trustees Search Committee Meeting
(on-site: Collections Gallery Conference Room)
|Friday, September 3
|Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|Saturday, September 4
|Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|Sunday, September 5
|Library closed – visit us virtually at www.BuffaloLib.org
|Watch it Again: IMAGINE Buffalo with Lielle Berman & Lou Paonessa
(online: Facebook)
|Monday, September 6
|Library closed for Labor Day
|Beginning September 7, the Central Library will be open 7 days a week.
|Exhibits & Displays
|September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World. Whisper Space, through September 30
|B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery, 2nd floor
|Audubon’s The Viviparous Quadrupeds of North America. Rare Book Room, main floor
|E is for Erie County: Celebrating Our Communities. Ring of Knowledge, main floor
|Celebrating Erie County’s Musical Legacy. Main floor, through December 30
|200 Years of the Erie Canal. Café area, through August 31
|Buffalo Presidential Center. 2nd floor off Collections Gallery, open Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
