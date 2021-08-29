Private Rescue Mission in the Works to Save 4,650 Women and Children from Afghanistan

Ark Salus, a U.S. special operations veterans-based nonprofit, plans to rescue hundreds of families marked for death by the Taliban in the coming weeks on a mission called “OPERATION ON WINGS OF EAGLES”.



This massive rescue, to be conducted by contracted airlift, is extremely costly. Without raising the necessary funds, Ark Salus will be forced to conduct a heart wrenching prioritization toward how many souls they can save. A detailed schedule of funding is available through the website www.Arksalus.org or www.peterquinn2022.com.

The rescue of 6k refugees rests in the hands of a group of Special Operations veterans . This mission is only possible with donations from philanthropic organizations and private citizens who share the same “moral obligation” to save them from the Taliban.

ABOUT ARK SALUS

Ark Salus is comprised of private American citizens—a small group of former U.S. Special Operations advisors and humanitarian professionals with the critical expertise in the technical, tactical, and logistical capabilities to perform this complex rescue. The members of Ark Salus have unparalleled direct placement and access, from previous combat experiences, with the key Afghan leaders within the Afghan Government, Elite Commando Units, and select Intelligence support cells. Ark Salus is uniquely poised to properly plan, coordinate, and execute the only private rescue endeavor of this size and scope.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

