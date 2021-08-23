Downtown Central Library Programs August 23-29

| Everyone is required to wear a mask.
|Monday, August 23
|Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|9:00 AM
|12:00 PM
|Information Table: Fidelis Care (on-site: near Media Room)
|10:00 AM
|11:00 AM
|Checkers Library TV (virtual: Facebook)
|11:00 AM
|1:00 PM
|TechKnow Class: Freegal (on-site: TechKnow Lab)
|Tuesday, August 24
|Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|9:30 AM
|1:00 PM
|It Takes a Village Action Group (on-site: Collections Gallery Conference Room)
|11:00 AM
|1:00 PM
|Information Table: Project Hope (on-site: near escalators)
|11:00 AM
|1:00 PM
|Off-site: Launch Pad @ Canalside
|12:30 PM
|1:00 PM
|IMAGINE Buffalo Series: Jay Burney & Jajean Rose Burney (online: Zoom)
|3:30 PM
|5:00 PM
|Basics of the Asylum Process & Interpreter Sensitivity (online: Zoom)
|Wednesday, August 25
|Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|11:00 AM
|1:00 PM
|Information Table: Narcotics Anonymous (on-site: near Media Room)
|12:00 PM
|1:00 PM
|Lunchtime Learning: Library Events Page (on-site: TechKnow Lab)
|Thursday, August 26
|Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|9:30 AM
|1:00 PM
|It Takes a Village Action Group (on-site: Collections Gallery Conference Room)
|11:00 AM
|1:00 PM
|Lunchtime Learning: Get eBooks with Libby (on-site: Reading Park Ramp)
|Friday, August 27
|Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|Saturday, August 28
|Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|9:00 AM
|9:15 AM
|Virtual Maker Camp (online: YouTube)
|Sunday, August 29
|Library closed – visit us virtually at www.BuffaloLib.org
|Watch it Again: IMAGINE Buffalo with Kevin Connors (online: Facebook)
|Exhibits & Displays
|B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery, 2nd floor
|Audubon’s The Viviparous Quadrupeds of North America. Rare Book Room, main floor
|E is for Erie County: Celebrating Our Communities. Ring of Knowledge, main floor
|Celebrating Erie County’s Musical Legacy. Main floor, through December 30
|200 Years of the Erie Canal. Café area, through August 31
|September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World. Whisper Space, August 24-September 30
|Buffalo Presidential Center. 2nd floor off Collections Gallery, open Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
|Program calendar as of 8/20/21
