photo courtesy Buffalo & Erie County Public Library
Downtown Central Library Programs August 23-29

August 23, 2021
jamiemoses288
 Everyone is required to wear a mask.
Monday, August 23Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
9:00 AM12:00 PMInformation Table: Fidelis Care (on-site: near Media Room)
10:00 AM11:00 AMCheckers Library TV (virtual: Facebook)
11:00 AM1:00 PMTechKnow Class: Freegal (on-site: TechKnow Lab)
Tuesday, August 24Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
9:30 AM1:00 PMIt Takes a Village Action Group (on-site: Collections Gallery Conference Room)
11:00 AM1:00 PMInformation Table: Project Hope (on-site: near escalators)
11:00 AM1:00 PMOff-site: Launch Pad @ Canalside
12:30 PM1:00 PMIMAGINE Buffalo Series: Jay Burney & Jajean Rose Burney (online: Zoom)
3:30 PM5:00 PMBasics of the Asylum Process & Interpreter Sensitivity (online: Zoom)
Wednesday, August 25Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
11:00 AM1:00 PMInformation Table: Narcotics Anonymous (on-site: near Media Room)
12:00 PM1:00 PMLunchtime Learning: Library Events Page (on-site: TechKnow Lab)
Thursday, August 26Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
9:30 AM1:00 PMIt Takes a Village Action Group (on-site: Collections Gallery Conference Room)
11:00 AM1:00 PMLunchtime Learning: Get eBooks with Libby (on-site: Reading Park Ramp)
Friday, August 27Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, August 28Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
9:00 AM9:15 AMVirtual Maker Camp (online: YouTube)
Sunday, August 29Library closed – visit us virtually at www.BuffaloLib.org
Watch it Again: IMAGINE Buffalo with Kevin Connors (online: Facebook)
Exhibits & Displays
B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery, 2nd floor
Audubon’s The Viviparous Quadrupeds of North America. Rare Book Room, main floor
E is for Erie County: Celebrating Our Communities. Ring of Knowledge, main floor
Celebrating Erie County’s Musical Legacy. Main floor, through December 30
200 Years of the Erie Canal. Café area, through August 31
September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World. Whisper Space, August 24-September 30
Buffalo Presidential Center. 2nd floor off Collections Gallery, open Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Program calendar as of 8/20/21

