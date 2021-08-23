Downtown Central Library Programs August 23-29

Everyone is required to wear a mask.

Monday, August 23 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM 12:00 PM Information Table: Fidelis Care (on-site: near Media Room)

10:00 AM 11:00 AM Checkers Library TV (virtual: Facebook)

11:00 AM 1:00 PM TechKnow Class: Freegal (on-site: TechKnow Lab)

Tuesday, August 24 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:30 AM 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group (on-site: Collections Gallery Conference Room)

11:00 AM 1:00 PM Information Table: Project Hope (on-site: near escalators)

11:00 AM 1:00 PM Off-site: Launch Pad @ Canalside

12:30 PM 1:00 PM IMAGINE Buffalo Series: Jay Burney & Jajean Rose Burney (online: Zoom)

3:30 PM 5:00 PM Basics of the Asylum Process & Interpreter Sensitivity (online: Zoom)

Wednesday, August 25 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

11:00 AM 1:00 PM Information Table: Narcotics Anonymous (on-site: near Media Room)

12:00 PM 1:00 PM Lunchtime Learning: Library Events Page (on-site: TechKnow Lab)

Thursday, August 26 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:30 AM 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group (on-site: Collections Gallery Conference Room)

11:00 AM 1:00 PM Lunchtime Learning: Get eBooks with Libby (on-site: Reading Park Ramp)

Friday, August 27 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, August 28 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:00 AM 9:15 AM Virtual Maker Camp (online: YouTube)

Sunday, August 29 Library closed – visit us virtually at www.BuffaloLib.org

Watch it Again: IMAGINE Buffalo with Kevin Connors (online: Facebook)

Exhibits & Displays

B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery, 2nd floor

Audubon’s The Viviparous Quadrupeds of North America. Rare Book Room, main floor

E is for Erie County: Celebrating Our Communities. Ring of Knowledge, main floor

Celebrating Erie County’s Musical Legacy. Main floor, through December 30

200 Years of the Erie Canal. Café area, through August 31

September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World. Whisper Space, August 24-September 30

Buffalo Presidential Center. 2nd floor off Collections Gallery, open Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.