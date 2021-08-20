Arts & Culture Ecology and Climate Events Featured

Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper is getting ready for the 2nd annual Scajaquada September

August 20, 2021
jamiemoses288

Check out these great ways to join Waterkeepers throughout the month of September!

Wednesday, September 1st

Tune into @BNWaterkeeper for a live stream to kickoff Scajaquada September

Saturday, September 18th & 25th | 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

Volunteer at a cleanup site along Scajaquada Creek during the
Scajaquada Sweep

September 25th | 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Grab your friends and explore Scajaquada Creek while competing to win prizes during the first Scajaquada Scavenger Hunt!

Registration for all events is NOW OPEN!
Click the button below- Can’t wait to see you there!

Register Now Scajaquada September!

About the author

View All Posts

jamiemoses288

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: