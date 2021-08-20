Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper is getting ready for the 2nd annual Scajaquada September

Check out these great ways to join Waterkeepers throughout the month of September!
Wednesday, September 1st
Tune into @BNWaterkeeper for a live stream to kickoff Scajaquada September
Saturday, September 18th & 25th | 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Volunteer at a cleanup site along Scajaquada Creek during the
Scajaquada Sweep
September 25th | 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Grab your friends and explore Scajaquada Creek while competing to win prizes during the first Scajaquada Scavenger Hunt!
