Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper is getting ready for the 2nd annual Scajaquada September

Check out these great ways to join Waterkeepers throughout the month of September!

Wednesday, September 1st

Tune into @BNWaterkeeper for a live stream to kickoff Scajaquada September

Saturday, September 18th & 25th | 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

Volunteer at a cleanup site along Scajaquada Creek during the

Scajaquada Sweep

September 25th | 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Grab your friends and explore Scajaquada Creek while competing to win prizes during the first Scajaquada Scavenger Hunt!

Registration for all events is NOW OPEN!

Click the button below- Can’t wait to see you there!

Register Now Scajaquada September!

