Tonight at Thursday & Main: Grosh with Tedesco Knows Best

Buffalo music fans will remember Megan Brown from the now defunct band Dirty Smile. Megan is still throttling her awesome vocals with her new band GROSH.

Tonight, Thursday, August 19th, you can catch Grosh at Fountain Plaza from 5 pm to 8 pm. Expect a high-energy rock band that writes and performs music that is visceral, heavy, and inspiring.

Special guest for the evening is Niagara Falls rock and roll duo, Tedesco Knows Best.

The final 2021 Thursday & Main event will take place next Thursday, August 26th, and will feature Ten Cent Howl with Adrianna Noone.

