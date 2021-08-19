JUST BUFFALO celebrates the release of “Hope Blooms From Shattered Roots”

This Sunday, join JUST BUFFALO at the Meadow at Silo City for a reading and release celebration of Hope Blooms From Shattered Roots, a digital collection of work by young writers in WNY linked to workshops, conversations, and collaborations at the Writing Center during this spring’s Civil Writes Project.

Just as the journey toward justice must be a collaborative effort, the collection features collaborations between young artists and activists from a variety of projects and organizations in Buffalo and beyond.

Huge shout-out to the fantastic collaborators & contributing organizations to this project: Ujima Company and Dunbar Project; Squeaky Wheel Film & Media Art Center; Massachusetts Avenue Project; Different Ships, Same Storm; Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology; House on Fire; Teen Reality Theatre; Future Curators at Albright-Knox; and GLYS of WNY.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

