JUST BUFFALO celebrates the release of “Hope Blooms From Shattered Roots”

August 19, 2021
This Sunday, join JUST BUFFALO at the Meadow at Silo City for a reading and release celebration of Hope Blooms From Shattered Roots, a digital collection of work by young writers in WNY linked to workshops, conversations, and collaborations at the Writing Center during this spring’s Civil Writes Project.

Just as the journey toward justice must be a collaborative effort, the collection features collaborations between young artists and activists from a variety of projects and organizations in Buffalo and beyond.

Huge shout-out to the fantastic collaborators & contributing organizations to this project: Ujima Company and Dunbar ProjectSqueaky Wheel Film & Media Art CenterMassachusetts Avenue ProjectDifferent Ships, Same StormBuffalo Center for Arts and TechnologyHouse on FireTeen Reality TheatreFuture Curators at Albright-Knox; and GLYS of WNY.

