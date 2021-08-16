Kavinoky Theatre 2021-21 season

From Honky Tonk to Protest: A Woman’s View of Country Music

by Loraine O’Donnell/Various Artists



September 10th-October 3rd

Directed & Choreographed by Lynne Kurdziel Formato

The classic theatrical ghost story… The Woman in Black

by Stephen Mallatratt, Susan Hill



October 29th-November 21st

Directed by Kyle LoConti

A comedy about truth versus fact...The Lifespan of a Fact

by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell & Gordon Farrell

January 7th-30th

Directed by Kyle LoConti



Beloved story of finding your perfect match… Pride & Prejudice

by Kate Hamill based on the novel by Jane Austen



March 4th-27th

Directed by Kristen Tripp Kelley



Addiction, recovery & everything in between… People, Places & Things

by Duncan MacMillan



April 29th-May 22nd

Directed by Katie Mallinson



Show Times: Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 pm,Saturdays at 3:30 pm & Sundays at 2 pm



CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS or Call the Box Office at (716) 829-7668

