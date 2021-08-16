Kavinoky Theatre 2021-21 season

From Honky Tonk to Protest: A Woman’s View of Country Music
|by Loraine O’Donnell/Various Artists
September 10th-October 3rd
Directed & Choreographed by Lynne Kurdziel Formato
The classic theatrical ghost story… The Woman in Black
|by Stephen Mallatratt, Susan Hill
October 29th-November 21st
Directed by Kyle LoConti
A comedy about truth versus fact...The Lifespan of a Fact
by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell & Gordon Farrell
January 7th-30th
Directed by Kyle LoConti
Beloved story of finding your perfect match… Pride & Prejudice
by Kate Hamill based on the novel by Jane Austen
March 4th-27th
Directed by Kristen Tripp Kelley
Addiction, recovery & everything in between… People, Places & Things
by Duncan MacMillan
April 29th-May 22nd
Directed by Katie Mallinson
Show Times: Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 pm,Saturdays at 3:30 pm & Sundays at 2 pm
CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS or Call the Box Office at (716) 829-7668
Add Comment