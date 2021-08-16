Arts & Culture Events Featured Theater

Kavinoky Theatre 2021-21 season

August 16, 2021
jamiemoses288

From Honky Tonk to Protest: A Woman’s View of Country Music

by Loraine O’Donnell/Various Artists

September 10th-October 3rd
Directed & Choreographed by Lynne Kurdziel Formato

The classic theatrical ghost story… The Woman in Black

by Stephen Mallatratt, Susan Hill

October 29th-November 21st
Directed by Kyle LoConti

A comedy about truth versus fact...The Lifespan of a Fact

by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell & Gordon Farrell

January 7th-30th
Directed by Kyle LoConti

Beloved story of finding your perfect match… Pride & Prejudice

by Kate Hamill based on the novel by Jane Austen

March 4th-27th
Directed by Kristen Tripp Kelley


Addiction, recovery & everything in between… People, Places & Things

by Duncan MacMillan

April 29th-May 22nd
Directed by Katie Mallinson

Show Times: Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 pm,Saturdays at 3:30 pm & Sundays at 2 pm

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS or Call the Box Office at (716)  829-7668

