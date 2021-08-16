photo courtesy Buffalo & Erie County Public Library
Downtown Central Library Programs August 16–22, 2021

August 16, 2021
jamiemoses288
 Everyone is required to wear a mask.
Monday, August 16Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
9:00 AM12:00 PMInformation Table: Fidelis Care (on-site: near Media Room)
10:00 AM11:00 AMCheckers Library TV (virtual: Facebook)
10:00 AM3:00 PMYoung Audiences of WNY ArtWorks Program (on-site: Central Meeting Room)
3:00 PM3:30 PMApplying for a Civil Service Exam in Erie County (online: Facebook)
Tuesday, August 17Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
10:00 AM3:00 PMYoung Audiences of WNY ArtWorks Program (on-site: West Room)
11:00 AM1:00 PMInformation Table: Project Hope (on-site: near escalators)
11:00 AM1:00 PMOff-site: Launch Pad @ Canalside
12:00 PM1:00 PMChalk It Up at the Library (on-site: Reading Park Ramp)
12:00 PM10:00 PMOff-site: Erie County Fair
12:30 PM1:00 PMIMAGINE Buffalo Speaker Series: Jill Spisiak Jedlicka (online: Zoom)
Wednesday, August 18Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
10:00 AM4:30 PMYoung Audiences of WNY ArtWorks Program (on-site: Central Meeting Room)
12:00 PM1:00 PMLunchtime Learning: Downloadables (on-site: TechKnow Lab)
2:00 PM3:30 PMGetting the Most Out of Ancestry Library Edition (online: Zoom)
3:00 PM5:00 PMInformation Table: WNYIL Mental Health Peer Connection (on-site: near escalators)
Thursday, August 19Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
9:30 AM1:00 PMIt Takes a Village Action Group (on-site: Collections Gallery Conference Room)
10:00 AM3:00 PMYoung Audiences of WNY ArtWorks Program (on-site: West Room)
11:00 AM1:00 PMInformation Table: Literacy New York Buffalo-Niagara (on-site: Reading Park Ramp)
11:00 AM1:00 PMLunchtime Learning: Get eBooks with Libby (on-site: Reading Park Ramp)
3:00 PM4:00 PMGrow With Google: Build Your Professional Brand (online: Facebook)
Friday, August 20Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
1:00 PM3:00 PMTechKnow Class: Weather Channel (on-site: TechKnow Lab)
3:30 PM5:00 PMVirtual Teen Take and Make Craft Hangout (online: Zoom)
Saturday, August 21Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
9:00 AM9:15 AMVirtual Maker Camp (online: YouTube)
10:00 AM11:00 AMOutdoor Sensory Stay n’ Play (on-site: Reading Park Ramp)
3:30 PM5:00 PMRising Voices Social Justice Book Group (online: Zoom)
Sunday, August 22Library closed – visit us virtually at www.BuffaloLib.org
Watch it Again: IMAGINE Buffalo with Bonnie Lange Lawrence (online: Facebook)
Exhibits & Displays
B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery, 2nd floor
Audubon’s The Viviparous Quadrupeds of North America. Rare Book Room, main floor
E is for Erie County: Celebrating Our Communities. Ring of Knowledge, main floor
Celebrating Erie County’s Musical Legacy. Main floor, through December 30
200 Years of the Erie Canal. Café area, through August 31
Soar with iXpress. Whisper Space, through August 21
Buffalo Presidential Center. 2nd floor off Collections Gallery, open Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
