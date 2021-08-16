Downtown Central Library Programs August 16–22, 2021

Everyone is required to wear a mask.

Monday, August 16 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM 12:00 PM Information Table: Fidelis Care (on-site: near Media Room)

10:00 AM 11:00 AM Checkers Library TV (virtual: Facebook)

10:00 AM 3:00 PM Young Audiences of WNY ArtWorks Program (on-site: Central Meeting Room)

3:00 PM 3:30 PM Applying for a Civil Service Exam in Erie County (online: Facebook)

Tuesday, August 17 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

10:00 AM 3:00 PM Young Audiences of WNY ArtWorks Program (on-site: West Room)

11:00 AM 1:00 PM Information Table: Project Hope (on-site: near escalators)

11:00 AM 1:00 PM Off-site: Launch Pad @ Canalside

12:00 PM 1:00 PM Chalk It Up at the Library (on-site: Reading Park Ramp)

12:00 PM 10:00 PM Off-site: Erie County Fair

12:30 PM 1:00 PM IMAGINE Buffalo Speaker Series: Jill Spisiak Jedlicka (online: Zoom)

Wednesday, August 18 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

10:00 AM 4:30 PM Young Audiences of WNY ArtWorks Program (on-site: Central Meeting Room)

12:00 PM 1:00 PM Lunchtime Learning: Downloadables (on-site: TechKnow Lab)

2:00 PM 3:30 PM Getting the Most Out of Ancestry Library Edition (online: Zoom)

3:00 PM 5:00 PM Information Table: WNYIL Mental Health Peer Connection (on-site: near escalators)

Thursday, August 19 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:30 AM 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group (on-site: Collections Gallery Conference Room)

10:00 AM 3:00 PM Young Audiences of WNY ArtWorks Program (on-site: West Room)

11:00 AM 1:00 PM Information Table: Literacy New York Buffalo-Niagara (on-site: Reading Park Ramp)

11:00 AM 1:00 PM Lunchtime Learning: Get eBooks with Libby (on-site: Reading Park Ramp)

3:00 PM 4:00 PM Grow With Google: Build Your Professional Brand (online: Facebook)

Friday, August 20 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

1:00 PM 3:00 PM TechKnow Class: Weather Channel (on-site: TechKnow Lab)

3:30 PM 5:00 PM Virtual Teen Take and Make Craft Hangout (online: Zoom)

Saturday, August 21 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:00 AM 9:15 AM Virtual Maker Camp (online: YouTube)

10:00 AM 11:00 AM Outdoor Sensory Stay n’ Play (on-site: Reading Park Ramp)

3:30 PM 5:00 PM Rising Voices Social Justice Book Group (online: Zoom)

Sunday, August 22 Library closed – visit us virtually at www.BuffaloLib.org

Watch it Again: IMAGINE Buffalo with Bonnie Lange Lawrence (online: Facebook)

Exhibits & Displays

B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery, 2nd floor

Audubon’s The Viviparous Quadrupeds of North America. Rare Book Room, main floor

E is for Erie County: Celebrating Our Communities. Ring of Knowledge, main floor

Celebrating Erie County’s Musical Legacy. Main floor, through December 30

200 Years of the Erie Canal. Café area, through August 31

Soar with iXpress. Whisper Space, through August 21

Buffalo Presidential Center. 2nd floor off Collections Gallery, open Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.