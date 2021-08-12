NEW MUSIC: UK dream-pop duo Starrgazy releases video single “OCTPUS”

Starrgazy is the musical partnership of vocalist Lucie Hill and multi-instrumentalist Benjamin Wesley Morgan.

Morgan sent Hill a music track during the lockdown. Inspired by My Octopus Teacher, the dreamy and woozy vibe led to the title and lyrics for “Octopus.” Within “Octopus” gentle atmospheric waves awash the listener in a journey of inner exploration. The song delves into underwater depths through a wobbly guitar sound and synths rumbling through the background to create a seasick feeling of being caught off balance.

