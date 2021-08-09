What Is the Best Software for Online Gaming in 2021?

One of the biggest global trends in technology has to be online gaming. Thanks to the online casino business, players can access their favorite games at their favorite spot and enjoy playing online. Long gone are the days when you had to plan for a casino night.

Provided you have a device that can connect to the internet; you are set to have a casino night from your place of comfort. The success of an online casino, however, is based on the software designer. A software designer is tasked with the responsibility of building games that are user-friendly and appealing to the customer’s eyes.

Due to technology improvement, every player wants a high-quality website that is smooth running and is updated to the current technological standards. Thus, the importance of a good software developer cannot be underestimated. According to our expert Nina Olsendburg (check profile) here are the world’s most renowned software developers that create the best software for online gaming:

Microgaming

A household name that comes to mind with every mention of online gaming software is Microgaming. Dating back to 1994, when it was founded, Microgaming has come a long way in becoming a legendary online gaming developer. Microgaming’s greatest attribute was being the first online software developer to develop an online betting software for bookies. Micro gaming has invested in its brand by developing numerous casino games and their accompanying variations. Some of the most popular games developed by Microgaming include Game of Thrones, Jurassic Park Slot, and Mega Moolah.

Net Entertainment

Commonly referred to as NetEnt, Net Entertainment was founded in 1996 when online gaming was gaining root in the world.NetEnt is one of the biggest household names in the online gaming industry. Many people have praised the software provider, including top-ranking Norwegian casinos featured at the online casino platform that continue employing its services.

Net Ent is a big name specifically in the slot world. The provider has developed slots with magnificent themes and quality graphics that are unmatched. Gonzos Quest is among the top leading NetEnt slot games that are common all over the world. NetEnt continues to be a big name in the casino industry, boasting more than 200 general games and 25 progressive slots.

Playtech

Among the top-ranked online gaming software developers in the world is Playtech. Playtech launched its first game in 2001 and has made massive progress since then to be among the top-ranked in the world. Playtech has upwards of 600 recommended casino games available for all mobile devices. This includes Holy Grail and Jackpot Giant. A key attribute to note is that all these games have high bonuses and incentives for players. Because of their remarkable reputation, most top-ranking casinos have continued to use their services.

Novomatic

Top of the list of the best software developers in the world is Novomatic. Novomatic is particularly famous for its slots. Novomatic boasts of creating upwards of more than 250 exemplary slots. Another noticeable attribute of Novomatic slots is the high quality of graphics accompanied with some of the best soothing sound effects. Some of the common games that Novomatic has under its name are Asian Fortune and Gold of Egypt. Top-ranking online casinos all over the world continue to employ the services of Novomatic.

International Game Technology

Famously known as IGT in the online gaming world, International Gaming Technology is another force to reckon with when it comes to matters of online gaming software development. It is well known for providing casino games, specifically unique slots. IGT’s slots are the top tier in terms of clarity in their videos and motion. Top-ranked global casino games under IGTs roof include Wheel of Fortune, Pharaohs Fortune, and Monopoly. The services of IGT continue to be sought after by top-ranking online casinos in the world.

Evolution Gaming

Evolution Gaming is a household name and globally recognized online gaming software developer. The class in the games provided by Evolution Gaming is undoubtedly top class. Famous games under Evolution Gaming include online variations of Roulette and Blackjack.

Online casinos just provide playing platforms, but the creation of games is done by independent service providers. Having good software is key in building a successful online casino. These are the top globally recognized software developers in the gambling industry.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

