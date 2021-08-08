Most Well-Known Painter Artists In The World

There is no doubt, art plays a major role in the history of many countries – France, Spain, Germany, and the United States. Since Neanderthal artists began creating cave drawings, painting styles have been developed. Some of the most popular painting styles include expressionism, abstract, impressionism, modernism, surrealism, and Cubism. Each painting style has unique textures and brushstrokes. Enthusiasts and investors find themselves caught up in the techniques and practices that are combined to create some of the world’s most famous pieces of art. And this is not to mention the people who have tried their hand at painting. Unfortunately, only a few of these individuals will go on to become famous artists.

Discover a list of the most well-known artists in the world.

“Mona Lisa” Artists Leonardo Da Vinci

Leonardo Da Vinci, born in 1452, did not grow up with a silver spoon in his mouth. The mere fact, Da Vinci’s mother was a peasant set the stage for his young life in Vinci, Italy. As a young child, Da Vinci was drawn to nature, which may have contributed to this love for painting.

Da Vinci was most known for his famous art pieces – “The Last Supper” and “The Mona Lisa”. The Renaissance artist found himself studying astronomy, anatomy, and mathematics. He was drawn to the planets, galaxies, and stars, all the components that make up the universe.

Like most famous artists, Da Vinci left behind several unfinished pieces, including the “Adoration of the Magi.” However, this did not prevent art enthusiasts from being drawn to the piece. While unfinished, the “Adoration of the Magi” has been described as a “masterpiece.

“The Starry Night” Vincent Van Gogh

Vincent Van Gogh, born in 1853, is one of the world’s most popular impressionist painters. The Groot-Zundert resident was born to a pastor. Some experts believe Van Gogh got his love for painting from his uncles. Van Gogh had three uncles who dealt in art. The young Van Gogh spent some time working for one of his art dealer uncles. He was not immediately drawn to painting. In fact, his interests were not art, but religion. Like his father, Van Gogh became a member of the clergy in a local Protestant church.

Van Gogh left the Protestant church, going on to study art in Paris and Brussels. He did not have a taste for formal training. Fortunately, his initial inability to draw gradually improved. But not until after his art studies were delayed by a year. Through extreme dedication and hard work, Van Gogh began to show some improvement in his drawing skills.

“The Starry Night” Vincent Van Gogh

Van Gogh’s most famous impressionist paintings include the “Café Terrace,” “The Starry Night,” and “Sunflowers.”

“Madonna of Bruges” Michelangelo Buonarroti

Michelangelo Buonarroti, born in 1475, is described as a Renaissance painter and sculptor. The famous artist was also known for his amazing poetry. Over his lifetime, Michelangelo wrote about 300 poetry pieces – “Dante”, “The Doom of Beauty”, “Joy May Kill”, “Love’s Justification”, and “On The Brink Of Death”. Michelangelo’s poetry spoke of religion, love, nature, and death.

Unlike many Renaissance artists, Michelangelo came from a well-to-do family. His father served as a Florentine Republic magistrate. While the young Michelangelo loved his father, he did not want to follow his career path. But, instead, opted to study art. At 13 years of age, Michelangelo became an apprentice to well-known Florence fresco wall painter, Domenico Ghirlandaio.

Unlike modern artists, Michelangelo and other Renaissance painters did not have the Internet tool at their disposal. Just imagine what these artists could have learned from the Internet. Today, artists split their time playing online games at Sweet Bonanza, streaming movies, and creating works of art.

Michelangelo’s most famous art pieces include “The Last Judgment”, “The Pieta”, “The Creation of Adam”, “Michelangelo’s David”, and “The Prophet Zechariah”.

Summary

Other famous artists include Claude Monet (“Women In Garden”), Pablo Picasso (“Bird of Peace”), Rembrandt (“The Jewish Bridge”), Auguste Renoir (“Dance at Le Moulin de la Galette”), and Jan Vermeer (“The Milkmaid”). Anyone and everyone interested in art will know these famous painters, many of which played a significant role in the development of specific painting styles. Today, modern artists continue to base their works of art on these painting styles.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

