Enhance Your Diet With Healthy, Vitamin C Enriched Food

There is no doubt, health is one of the biggest topics at the moment. In fact, health just happens to be the most talked-about topic online and offline. Media outlets, medical communities, and government entities are constantly focusing their attention on the current health crisis. The 2019 COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the lives of millions of people across the globe. Many people have lost kinfolk, friends, co-workers, and close acquaintances to the coronavirus. As governments worldwide encourage their people to get vaccinated against the deadly virus, more focus is placed on health.

While medical experts are still unsure about the cause of the coronavirus, those impacted by the virus are not taking any chances. Strengthening your immune system will go a long way in keeping you healthy until the coronavirus is no longer a threat. A few alterations to your daily diet are the best place to start. Replacing fast food and junk food with vitamin C-enriched food will strengthen your immunity. Your body fighting against the COVID-19 virus is just the beginning, as vitamin C has a broad range of health benefits.

One-Half Cup Of Acerola Cherries

The acerola cherry “Malpighia emarginata” is a delicious red berry, enriched with healthy vitamin C. Studies reveal, the acerola cherry contains properties capable of boosting immunity. One-half cup of acerola cherries contains approximately 822 milligrams (913 percent of the DV) of vitamin C.

The vitamin C found in the acerola cherry is also believed to minimize Deoxyribonucleic Acid “DNA” damage related to an unhealthy diet. More human-based research is needed to determine the actual health benefits of acerola cherries.

Bowl Of Kakadu Plums

The Kakadu plum “Terminalia ferdinandiana” originates from Australia. Australians refer to the Kakadu plum as a “superfood,” a type of food that is rich in nutrients and low in calories. As a superfood, the Kakadu plum is rich in vitamin C. When compared to the vitamin C content in the orange, the Kakadu plum vitamin C content is 100 times more.

The medical community claims the vitamin C content in the Kakadu plum cannot be compared to other vegetables and fruit. In fact, the Kakadu plum vitamin C concentration is the highest of its kind. Kakadu plum vitamin C concentration maxes out at 5,300 milligrams per every 100 grams. Approximately 481 milligrams of vitamin C is found in each Kakadu plum.

Transitioning from a bowl of ice cream to a handful of Kakadu plums will strengthen your immune system like never before. While many governments have eased COVID-19 restrictions, some people refuse to give them up. You, on the other hand, can fight against the deadly virus by eating Kakadu plum rich vitamin C.

Sweet Yellow Pepper Slices

If you are a fan of salads and sandwiches, adding a few slices of sweet yellow pepper is recommended. A few slices will go a long way in boosting your immunity.

Handful Of Rose Hips

When you feel like reaching for a candy bar or bag of potato, reach for a handful of rose hips, instead. The rosehip is a tiny fruit with a mixture of tangy and sweet juices. A handful of rose hips will not only satisfy your bitter and sour taste buds but also your sweet taste buds.

The vitamin C found in the rosehip is believed to slow the aging process. If you are like most people, your appearance means everything. As you grow older, so does your skin, resulting in imperfections that are almost always avoidable. However, with the vitamin C-enriched rosehip, you will have some hope of staving off wrinkles, fine lines, discoloration, and flaky skin.

Vitamin C plays a major role in collagen synthesis, resulting in healthier, youthful skin for longer.

Get More Exercise

If you are like most people, you spend a lot of time on the Internet. Whether you are streaming movies or playing casino games, you need more exercise. Some video games combine gaming playtime with exercise.

Play fitness/casino games online to stave off obesity. But, do not forget, about your commitment to transition to a vitamin C-enriched diet as well.

