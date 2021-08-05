NEW CONCERT: Blues great SHEMEKIA COPELAND at Tallchief Outdoor Music Celebration in Irving, NY, September 4

“Shemekia Copeland is the greatest blues singer of her generation.” –The Washington Post

World-renowned vocalist Shemekia Copeland, the reigning Blues Foundation B.B. King Entertainer Of The Year, will headline the Tallchief Outdoor Music Celebration in Irving on Saturday, September 4, 2021. Her latest Alligator Records release is the critically acclaimed, multi-award-winning Uncivil War.

The album builds on the musically and lyrically adventurous territory Copeland’s been exploring for over a decade, blending blues, R&B and Americana. DownBeat magazine named Copeland as its Blues Artist Of The Year, and Uncivil War as the Blues Album Of The Year in the magazine’s 69th Annual Critics’ Poll. She received three 2020 Blues Music Awards and won both the recent Living Blues magazine’s Critics’ and Readers’ Awards for Album Of The Year and Blues Artist Of The Year (Female).

Copeland also received the UK Blues Award for International Blues Artist Of The Year, and UK tastemaker music magazine MOJO named Uncivil War the #1 Blues Album of 2020. Rolling Stone says, “Shemekia Copeland is a powerhouse, a superstar…She can do no wrong.”

Concert information is as follows:

Date: Saturday, September 4, 2021

Event: Tallchief Outdoor Music Celebration

Venue: Native Pride Travel Plaza

Address: 11359 Southwestern Blvd.

City: Irving, NY

Phone: 716-934-5130

Gates: Noon

Ticket price: $32.50-$50.00

Tickets: https://tallchiefoutdoormusic.eventbrite.com

Website: www.facebook.com/nativepridetravelplaza

*See website for complete event information

