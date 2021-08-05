Martin House Tour schedule expanded to six days a week



Docent-led tours are now available six days a week.

(Closed on Tuesdays)



Self-guided tours are offered every Thursday from 4-7 pm, and Landscape Tours continue on the weekend.



Tours have been selling out, so make your reservations today.

Plan Your Visit



Did you know the Martin House Tour now includes the 2nd-floor bedrooms of the Martin House, including the master suite?



The two-hour Martin House Plus Tour adds the Barton House and Gardener’s Cottage to the experience.

Plan Your Visit