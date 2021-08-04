THIS FRIDAY, AUG. 6 – MOVIES ARE BACK IN DELAWARE PARK

Annual Movies in the Meadow are Back!

The Parkside Community Association is thrilled to announce that

their Movies in the Meadow event is back and starts this Friday, August 6th!



Every Friday evening in August, hundreds of Buffalonians pack up their families and their picnic

baskets and head to Delaware Park for a movie under the stars. For more than ten years, this free series

has provided a way for parents to share the classics with their kids, for friends to say all their favorite

lines out loud, and for the community to get together and enjoy one of Buffalo’s greatest outdoor

gathering spaces.



The 2021 lineup of films for our series is:

Friday, August 6th: Mr. Smith Goes to Washington;

Friday, August 13th: Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse;

Friday, August 20th: The Goonies;

Friday, August 27th: On the Basis of Sex.



Films begin at Dusk and will be shown on the meadow in front of the Parkside Lodge at

Delaware Park. Bring a picnic blanket, your favorite lawn chair and head on over for a free family event

under the stars!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

